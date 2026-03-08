MBARARA CASH WAR! Division bosses threaten to storm ‘WHITE HOUSE’ over alleged missing tax millions

By Amos Tayebwa – Mbarara

A bitter financial dispute is brewing in Mbarara after leaders from Mbarara City North Division vowed to storm the city headquarters — commonly known as the White House — demanding answers over millions of shillings they say have not been remitted.

During a heated council meeting held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, councilors led by Division Mayor Gumisiriza Kyabwisho and the division speaker resolved to confront officials from Mbarara City Council over unpaid revenue from property tax and street parking.

According to the councilors, the city administration under City Clerk Justine Barekye has allegedly failed to remit funds meant for the division despite repeated complaints.

Leaders claim that the city has not transferred revenue from street parking for the last eight weeks, an amount estimated at UGX 17.6 million.

The dispute also extends to property tax collections. The division reportedly expects about UGX 550 million annually from property tax allocations through the city council. However, with the 2025/2026 financial year nearing its close, officials say the division has received less than UGX 100 million.

Frustrated councilors now plan to take their protest directly to the city headquarters.

During the council session, Mayor Kyabwisho declared that the entire division leadership — accompanied by the Division Town Clerk and Deputy Resident City Commissioner Jackline Kankunda — will storm the city offices on Monday morning during the weekly Technical Planning Committee (TPC) meeting.

“We are tired of some officials at the city council who have arrogantly refused to pay our money,” Kyabwisho said.

“Every Monday there is a TPC meeting where the mayor, city clerk and technical team are present. We shall confront them directly so they explain why our money is not being remitted.”

The mayor warned that if the city leadership fails to give satisfactory answers, the division could take drastic action.

Kyabwisho said the division may take over the direct management and collection of property tax and street parking revenue, arguing that the law allows divisions to collect and manage their own local revenue.

Street parking management has been particularly contentious, with division leaders complaining they are excluded from its administration while the city has allegedly delayed remitting their UGX 2.2 million share for the past two months.

With tempers rising and a planned confrontation looming, the dispute is shaping up to be one of the most serious financial standoffs between a city division and the central city administration in recent months.

