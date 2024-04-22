Mbarara City Council, Bodaboda riders reach consensus on elections

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara City Council has finally Okayed Bodaboda elections to take place after days of stalemate.

On Saturday, Bodaboda riders held elections through electoral colleges at the ward level where a committee of 9 members was voted from the two divisions that make up Mbarara City.

Mbarara City has an estimated 40000 Bodaboda riders. These have been at war with the City Council for failure to organise elections for Bodaboda. It was alleged that there was connivance between some Council Officials and the former Bodaboda leaders.

During the recent electoral colleges, in some areas especially in Nyamitanga, elections were mishandled, something that caused chaos among the riders.

In Kakoba and Nyamityobora wards in Mbarara City South Division, elections were held successfully. Sadius Owokunda, the former Mbarara City Bodaboda Chairman was voted in as the Chairman for Nyamityobora ward and Lauben Turyahabwe was voted as the Chairman for Kakoba Ward. Among the other posts that were voted include Treasurer, Secretary, Health Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Education secretary, etc.

According to Dickson Asiimwe Bakinduka, the Mbarara City South Commercial Officer, it was a struggle to organise the elections due to confusion between the bodaboda riders and their former leaders.

He said that they decided to form the Electoral College system into bodaboda elections so that they can have structures in the electoral processes to avoid confusion.

“We received a number of complaints from the Bodaboda riders against their Leaders who did not want these elections to be held when actually their term of office had already elapsed. This prompted us to intervene and ensure Bodaboda elections are held,” said Asiimwe, the Commercial Officer.

On 24th April this week, there will be another election for bodaboda through the electoral college to vote for the leaders at the Division Level. And this will determine for the final election to choose leaders at the City Level that will take place on 30th April 2024.

Lauben Turyahebwa, the former Mbarara City South Division Chairman appealed to the City Council Leadership to stop imposing things on bodaboda riders that do favor their working conditions. He said that some Council Officials try to connive with some of the Bodaboda Leaders and cause division among the bodaboda riders.

