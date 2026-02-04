Mbarara City South Division Mayor-elect Jomo, Loser Ntengye Clash Over Recount Demands

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Tension has escalated between Mbarara City South Division Mayor-elect Jomo Mugabe and his opponent Francis Asiimwe Ntengye following Ntengye’s rejection of the recently announced election results and his demand for a vote recount or fresh election.

Mugabe was declared the winner at the tally centre after defeating Ntengye by a margin of more than 9,000 votes. However, days after the declaration, Ntengye reported the matter to police, registering a case under SD Ref: 69/27/01/2026 at Mbarara Central Police Station, citing alleged vote rigging and other electoral malpractices.

Addressing journalists at Grand Villa Suites in Mbarara City, Ntengye said the election for Mbarara City South Division Mayor was neither free nor fair. He alleged that widespread vote rigging and voter intimidation occurred in several polling areas, including Rubiri, Kyapotani, the Taxi Park area, and parts of Nyakayojo.

Ntengye stated that unless electoral authorities respond to his concerns, he intends to challenge the results in court, claiming he has sufficient evidence to support his case.

“Our election was not free and fair. For justice to prevail, we demand a vote recount or a fresh election conducted without intimidation. Alternatively, the declared winner should be disqualified and I declared the winner. If none of these demands are met, I will go to court and let the court decide,” Ntengye said.

According to official results cited by Mugabe, he garnered 14,277 votes, representing about 75 percent of the total votes cast, while Ntengye obtained 5,562 votes. Mugabe also claims that out of 181 polling stations, he won in 179.

Mugabe dismissed allegations of voter intimidation and rigging, insisting that his victory was genuine and transparent.

“I defeated Asiimwe Ntengye fairly. He did not even appear at the tally centre to raise objections with election officials, yet now he is complaining. I defeated him in the NRM primaries by 3,000 votes and have now beaten him again in the general election by over 9,000 votes,” Mugabe said.

He added that Ntengye is free to seek legal redress but expressed confidence that the court would uphold his victory.

“If he goes to court, I will still defeat him there. And once I win, he should be ready to compensate me accordingly,” Mugabe added.

