Mbarara High School scoops this year’s World Olympics debate slot in Greece

Elvin Mugume, a S.6 student will represent Mbarara High School at this year’s World Olympics Debate scheduled for June in Greece.

Elvin who is also the current Head Prefect has been an outstanding debater in the Ugandan Secondary Schools National Debate Tournaments since his S.2.

He has been ranked the best speaker at the national tournaments for the last two years.

He participated in the African Tournament in Johannesburg, where was ranked the fourth best speaker (The three man team of CHAAPA was ranked number FIVE).

Elvin was elected unopposed as Head Prefect because of his outstanding debate skills and clear discipline record.

In all these undertakings, Elvin has been supported by the school, including offering him extra time for his academic work at school.

This time round, Elvin needs wider recognition and support as he treads the platform of Global Debate in Greece.

From our history, other debators at world tournament include: Chris Nkwasiibwe who debated in Vlissingen, Netherlands in 2010 ( Led by the current Head Master , then as Debate Patron) and Onesmus Mwesigwa a former Head Prefect in 2011, in Istanbul, Turkey.

