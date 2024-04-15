Mbarara hospital boss’ wife survives lynching by angry relatives, flees home

News coming in indicates that Ruth Birungi, wife to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr. Celestine Barigye has alleged narrowly survived lynching.

To save her life she has reportedly fled her marital home in Bushenyi district, western Uganda.

We recently revealed how Celestine’s family members were not happy with her for allegedly mishandling his medical treatment.

Whereas family members and friends believe Celestine’s health condition can be managed by competent medics, his wife feels it’s witchcraft and pastors like Robert Kayanja of the Miracle Centre Cathedral can manage it.

It is on this basis that charged relatives and friends of Dr. Celestine recently decided to intervene by storming his wife. This prompted the wife to flee and now plans are underway to have him access treatment.

“The woman [Birungi] has now fled her home in Bushenyi to unknown destination because people had charged against her. They are now working on the plans to get the man [Dr.Celestine] treated. As relatives we pledge to keep you posted,” said a source who is Dr.Celestine’s close relative.

HOW DID WE REACH HERE

Dr.Celestine had undergone a very high risk but successful brain surgery operation at Mulago National Referral Hospital before the government sent him to Turkey for further medical attention.

According to the documents seen by this publication, Dr.Barigye was discharged but was supposed to continue taking medicines on top of frequent reviews from doctors at Mulago and those in Turkey.

Dr.Barigye took the medicines in the first months and was showing signs of recovering fully. In fact, he had resumed his duties and was discharging office work normally.

However, in turn of events, the wife was reportedly advised that her hubby’s case wasn’t medical but witchcraft.

In fact in one of the videos making rounds the woman is seen in Pastor Kayanja’s church making confessions about her hubby’s health.

According to one of the closest relatives, the wife captured the doctor’s life to the extent that she no longer wanted him to take medicines.

That this has been causing him to faint on several occasions.

We have also exclusively learnt that Dr.Celestine was supposed to return to Turkey for further review but the wife reportedly threatened him not to go.

According to some relatives, the wife has reportedly been advising the husband to subscribe to other religions.

Dr.Celestine is a staunch catholic and they even tied the knot in a catholic church but the wife has since abandoned it and she’s now a pastor.

Dr.Celestine is one of the best performing directors in Uganda.

Government through the Ministry of Health is reportedly willing to foot all medical bills but the wife through her pastors has been shying away.

One of prominent figures and friend to the Doctor had offered to help but he was allegedly abused by the wife branding him all sorts of names that they wanted to kill the man.

Even so, other friends have been trying to assist but they had been cut-off from accessing the Doctor.

Recently, one of senior doctors at Mbarara Regional Referral moved to counsel the wife whom he said was adamant to admit that Dr.Barigye needs to continue taking medication in order to be strong.

Instead, the wife trashed his advice reaffirming that the doctor doesn’t need any medicine but prayers.

One of closest friends in Bushenyi had also said that there was a time when Dr.Celestine had planned to ask for a sick leave but the wife reportedly refused and instead hired pastors who falsely prophesied that if he goes on leave his job will be gone because there is a group of people including one identified as Dr. Deus now acting who wants to take his job.

However, sources at the ministry rubbished the claims.

The Ministry of Health is said to have been supportive and wants Dr.Celestine to get all treatment and of recent they approved his sick leave but the wife was up in arms.

One of the drivers in the hospital claims that recently, Dr.Celestine had planned to go to Mulago for routine assessment but instead the wife reportedly connived with one of the drivers identified as Alex and drove him to Pastor Kayanja’s church. When the relatives learnt of it, they were bitter with the woman who reportedly told them to back off her husband.

Relatives allege the wife has now taken over possession of all his properties including bank accounts.

These add that she has been paying heavily all pastors and Pastor Kayanja to create a narrative that Dr.Celestine was bewitched.

They are also accusing Pastor Robert Kayanja of misleading her to make him believe that the man was bewitched.

