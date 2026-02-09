Mbarara: Kacence Land Wrangle Deepens as Deputy RCC Grills Claimants, Sends Parties to Court

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The long-running land dispute between the family of the late Shaban Gawite and businessman Robert Kamugisha has deepened after the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Mbarara City North, Jackline Kankunda, directed both parties to seek redress in court.

Kankunda issued the directive following a tense meeting held at the disputed land in Kacence Cell, Mbarara City North Division, which she convened a few days ago in response to complaints from both sides. During the meeting, the two rival claimants—James Shaban Kenyata, a son to the late Gawite, and businessman Kamugisha—were grilled by the Deputy RCC alongside security officers.

Both parties laid claim to the 2.7 hectares of land but failed to present clear and conclusive documentation to prove ownership, leaving authorities unable to establish the rightful owner.

Kenyata told the meeting that after the death of their father, the Gawite family subdivided part of his land among the children, but deliberately left the disputed land untouched, intending to construct a mosque and a school in memory of their late father. He said although some siblings later sold their portions, the Kacence land was never sold to anyone.

He further explained that at the time of their father’s death, all the children were living abroad and agreed to leave the land under the temporary care of the then LC1 Chairperson, Ahamed Karangwa, to allow locals to cultivate it. Karangwa later died in 2024 and was replaced by his vice.

However, the Gawite family now alleges that the current LC1 Chairperson, John Mushaijaomwe, connived with land grabbers to sell off the land. Kenyata claimed that Kamugisha later emerged, fenced off the entire land without the family’s knowledge and has since started selling plots.

In his defence, Kamugisha insisted that he legally bought the land from some members of the Gawite family in 2006 at a cost of Shs70 million and possesses genuine documents to prove ownership. He added that after purchasing the land, he entrusted it to the late LC1 Chairperson Karangwa for protection. He also noted that the two family members he claims sold him the land have since died.

“When I bought this land, I fenced it, but later a group of people led by Kenyata Shaban came and vandalised the fence. I opened a case at police and it is still active. If anyone wants to challenge my ownership in court, I am ready. I have enough documents,” Kamugisha said.

Deputy RCC Kankunda said her office received complaints from both parties and intervened mainly to restore calm and prevent violence. She noted that due to contradictions and insufficient documentation, her office could not determine ownership of the land.

“We could not establish the real owner because there is a lot of confusion surrounding this case. That is why we have referred the matter to court. What we want is peace. Both parties must maintain the status quo and stop fighting over the land until court determines ownership,” Kankunda said.

She added that security intervened to de-escalate tensions on the ground and warned that any further disturbances would not be tolerated.

About Post Author