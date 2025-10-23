MBARARA: Kashari South NRM Flag Bearer Bamuturaki Warns Opponents Against Violence Ahead of 2026 Elections

By Amos Tayebwa

As political temperatures rise ahead of the 2026 general elections, Kashari South NRM flag bearer Capt. (Rtd) John Bosco Bamuturaki Tumusiime has cautioned his rivals and their supporters against acts of violence, urging them to embrace peace and mutual respect during the campaign period.

Bamuturaki, the former Mbarara District LC5 Chairperson, issued the warning shortly after his nomination on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, to contest for the Kashari County Member of Parliament seat. He will face off against Col. Jackson Kakuru, who is standing as an independent candidate after losing to Bamuturaki in the recent NRM party primaries.

Advertisements

Speaking to journalists moments after his nomination, Bamuturaki said he would not tolerate intimidation or violence targeted at his team and supporters.

“We are aware that some candidates are threatening to cause violence, especially our opponents,” he said. “We shall not be intimidated by anybody. We are ready and strong to compete, but our goal is a peaceful electoral process. I’m not here to fight my fellow competitors. Let’s have a competitive and peaceful election,” he added.

He warned those planning to disrupt the campaigns to desist, emphasizing that any attempts at violence would be met with firm resistance.

“Those who think they can cause violence and get away with it should be careful. If you’re coming as an independent, be peaceful. As the NRM flag bearer, I promote my party and call upon people to vote for the Bus, vote for the President, and all NRM flag bearers at every level,” he added.

Bamuturaki further noted that his main motivation for seeking the parliamentary seat is to improve service delivery in Kashari South, citing the need to extend electricity, clean water, and other essential infrastructure to underserved communities.

“In the past five years, our constituency has lagged behind in key infrastructure development. I’m asking people to support me so that I can lobby for better services. I’ve done it before, I know how government works, and I know where to go to secure these services,” he said.

Mbarara District remains one of the hotly contested areas in western Uganda, with several high-profile candidates expected to face off in the upcoming elections.

About Post Author