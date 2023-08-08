Mbarara medical interns warned against extortion as ED Dr. Barigye gets second chance at life

Advertisements

Interns at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital doing medical practice have been cautioned against extortion.

According to Dr. Deus Twesigye, the Senior Consultant General Surgery, the hospital received a batch of 80 interns in total. These include medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, midwives, and Dental Surgeons. He said that these have been deployed to different departments and they have so far been received by their respective departments.

These are going to be trained for about one year only.

These intern medics are going to be paid shs1m each from the government to support their accommodation and feeding. That these will make a forefront in the hospital as it is done in other hospitals. This will be an extra hand from the interns which will benefit the patients.

However, Dr. Twesigye, who has been the acting Hospital Executive Director in the absence Dr. Celestine Barigye who has been out for treatment warned the interns who have been deployed to never be attempted to charge money from the patients.

“The issue of extortion is not only specifically for interns, but for every health worker. We have had cases of extortion within our facility and every person here knows that we don’t compromise when it comes to extortion. This is a public institution people expect to come and get free services. Yes we have some private services but very well designated and for whoever wants private services straight comes for it, but people who come for the general services we don’t expect them to pay any health worker,” said Dr. Twesigye.

“We have put some spying networks in our wards and even in our other departments like the outpatient department. If we happen to detect that someone is trying to extort money from the client, you will actually pay through the nose,” he added.

ED Dr. Barigye who has just resumed his duties after a life threatening illness saw him receive treatment from Turkey for three months, urged the interns to give services to patients with commitment much as they are going to be paid some little money of shs1m that is not enough. He said that however small this money is they should persist with it and focus on delivering service to the patients.

“Life here in Mbarara is a little bit expensive and when you look at the needs like rent, transport food and others you will find that this 1m cannot be enough for these people. But also it’s not about money, by the way it’s about commitment so even if you don’t have money you can still treat someone and heal. But the welfare for the interns is something I imagine to the ministry or whoever that is concerned they are looking at it,” he added.

Three months ago, Dr. Barigye developed a strange illness which was later diagnosed to be caused by a swelling in the brain.

He was then referred to Mulago Hospital where it was removed and later to Medicana International Hospital in Turkey for further management. He is now back on his feet.

