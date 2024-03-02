Mbarara Muslims decry govt discrimination

Amos Tayebwa

MBARARA: Muslims from Mbarara at Nyamitanga Muslim Center led by Sheikh. Mohammad Mukwaya, the District Khadi have condemned imbalance and discrimination in the presidential pledges compared to other religious denominations in the area as far as infrastructure is concerned.

Sheikh. Mukwaya has revealed that comparing other religious centres like at Nyamitanga Cathedral and Ruharo Cathedral; Presidential pledges on infrastructure like roads were worked on.

However, the Muslims from this area especially at Madrasat Nuruh Mosque Nyamitanga as the Center of Muslims in Mbarara feel like they were left out by the Government and feel discriminated against.

He says it’s the reason why Muslims have little or no appetite to support the NRM government.

Sheikh. Mukwaya revealed that Nyamitanga Islamic center has about four schools which include Nyamitanga Muslim Primary School, Madrasat Nuruh P/S, Nyamitanga Muslim Secondary School and Shuhadah Islamic Secondary School which all need support.

“We ask the government to also consider us like the neighbours. We want our roads also to be tarmacked. When you look at Nyamitanga Cathedral Center and the other side of Protestants at Ruharo Cathedral Center, all their roads were tarmacked. Why are we discriminated against?” said Sheikh Mukwaya.

Mukwaya made these utterances a few days ago during the launch of the construction of a staff Quarters at Nyamitanga Muslim Primary School. About six self-contained rooms will be constructed at this school for the teachers’ accommodation. Nyamitanga Muslim P/S is a government aided school under Islamic foundation.

Didas Muhanguzi, Mbarara City South Division Town Clerk confirmed a Shs153M Development Grant from the Central Government which has been allocated to construct staff quarters at this school.

The launch of this project was officiated by the Mbarara City South RCC Robert Kanusu, Mbarara City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, Muslim Leadership and the entire Mbarara City South Division Leadership.

Robert Kakyebezi warned the Engineers about the embezzlement of funds on this project.

“We don’t want this project to have issues, and I want to tell the Engineer that the moment this project gets issues you will be accountable for it,” said Kakyebezi.

