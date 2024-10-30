Mbarara North Division leaders threaten to storm City White House 

Amos Tayebwa

The Mbarara City North Division leaders and stakeholders have vowed to storm the Office of the City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, his executive and other technocrats headed by the City Town Clerk Assy Abirebe and oust them from offices until their remittance funds are paid.

There have been grievances among the two City Divisions (North and South) who accuse Mbarara City Council of adamantly refusing to pay their remittances which are supposed to support them in implementing service delivery to their people.

According to Mbarara City North Division, they demand Mbarara City Council (the mother council) about UGX 276M which has not been paid for over years to the division as their remittance.

In the recent budget conference that was held at Mbarara City North HQ in Kakiika, the Division Mayor Gumisiriza Kyabwisho and his councilors ganged up against the four officials from Mbarara City Council who had had come to attend the budget conference.

These include the Deputy Town Clerk, the Deputy Mayor Prisca Murongo, Head of Revenue collection Sam Rwakinanga and the City Planner Patrick Kanamugira who were tasked to explain why they have refused to pay divisions’ remittances.

The matter escalated and the Division Treasurer, Dunat Kamugisha was tasked to give the congregation clear information about the money which Mbarara City Council owes City North Division.

Kamugisha reported that about UGX 96M which was supposed to be paid as equalisation grant remittance has never been by City Council. He also reported that about UGX 180M as remittance form local service tax has never been paid by the same mother council.

The internal audit verification report of 16th March 2023 and later PAC of Parliament report had instructed Mbarara City Council to pay the Divisions per arrears of local government equalisation grant 30% of UGX 96.5M and the 180m Local service tax but upto now no payment has been made according to Treasurer Kamugisha.

“It is clear that the Internal Auditors computed 96M which was due to City North Division, it was recommended that this money should be paid to our division but the City has never paid that money. There are just small things why Councilors from the Divisions are fighting the City Leadership. Also our 180M that was collected and went through IFMS from institutions of North division like Mbarara University, Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital and others, that money was put to the general fund of the City but it was not shared with us as the policy stipulates,” said Kamugisha.

Steven Muganga, the former Biharwe Division Chairman and the Global Anti-corruption agent was bitter against Mbarara City Leadership arguing that the City Council Leaders are corrupt; he insisted they must pay Division’s remittance funds.

“We shall not tolerate corruption in Mbarara City. It’s hurting that the division has failed to deliver services to our people due to lack of funds yet the City is already seated with their money. I and Mayor Kyabwisho have started mobilizing our people, we shall lead them in a demonstration and we storm offices at Mbarara City White House, especially the office of the Mayor and the Town Clerk and other officers who are concerned about our money, we shall pull you out of those offices and we take you to Boma grounds where we shall torture you until you give us our money. We shall not be intimidated by police and the teargas, we shall persevere every situation and deal with you,” said Muganga.

Prisca Murongo condemned the act of violence as earlier threatened by the former Biharwe Division Chairman. She said that the Mayor and the Town clerk shouldn’t be hanged or castrated because it is not their fault. She said that the problem of money for these Divisions starts and get messed from Kampala but not at Mbarara City White House. She further emphasized for harmony among the City Council Leadership and the Division Councils.

