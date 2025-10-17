MBARARA WOMAN MP RACE! Kiconco Supporters Cross to Kibaju Camp Enmasse

By Amos Tayebwa | Mbarara

Drama is unfolding in Mbarara City politics after loyal supporters of former Woman MP aspirant Bonny Kiconco Kashaija dumped her camp and declared total allegiance to Charity Kibaju Kamuhanda, the NRM flag bearer for the 2026 general elections.

The political crossover happened at Pebu Motel, Kakiika, where dozens of Kiconco’s diehards waved the yellow flag for Kibaju, vowing to take her to Parliament.

The mass defection comes hot on the heels of Kiconco’s sudden withdrawal from the race following her juicy appointment by President Museveni as National Deputy Coordinator for the Parish Development Model (PDM) — a move that left her supporters stranded.

“When our candidate stepped aside, we had to look for someone who shares her spirit and dream — and that’s Kibaju,” said Steven Matsiko, Director of Amatsiko Herbal Products. “She’s bold, confident, and has the same heart for the people like Kiconco. We believe she can deliver real change.”

Kiconco, who had earlier lost to Rita Atukwasa Bwahika in the 2021 general election despite winning the NRM primaries, had vowed a comeback. She even hinted at running as an independent — until State House called.

Sources say Kibaju and Kiconco have long enjoyed a quiet political friendship despite being rivals in the 2025 NRM primaries, where Kibaju emerged victorious.

“We’ve always spoken one language — service and unity,” Kibaju told supporters. “I’m glad Kiconco’s team has joined us. Let’s campaign peacefully and avoid trading insults.”

With Kiconco officially out, the Mbarara Woman MP battle is now a two-horse race between Naome Kibaju Kamuhanda and incumbent Rita Atukwasa Bwahika — and the political heat in the land of milk is just getting started!

