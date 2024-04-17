Mbarara women told to stop harassing husbands

Amos Tayebwa

Women in Mbarara district, western Uganda, have been advised against harassing their husbands and instead focus on working together to develop their homes.

This appeal was made by Margret Ayebare Rwebyambu, the Woman MP Mbarara district during the celebrations of International Women’s day in Mbarara held at Mirongo, Kashare Sub-county Kashari North in Mbarara district.

The concern is that some women are becoming unmanageable in their homes after being empowered politically, financially and socially.

Rwebyambu is now appealing to this group to stay in their lane as women and understand their roles at home.

“Some women in this country have problems with their husbands because of their powers. I want to appeal to my fellow women out there that empowering women does not mean that you are going to be higher to the man’s level. Even if you have titles and respect in whatever capacity, you must remain a woman. Even if you become a Member of Parliament like me it doesn’t make you claim to be a husband or a man in your homes. By the fact that God created a man first and a woman later you have to know your level as a woman. When it goes beyond you will not sustain your marriage,” Rwebyambu advised.

At the same function, millions of money was raised through fundraising purposely for the construction and equipping a skilling Center in Bwengure to empower a girl child with skills.

Bazir Bataringaya Rwankwene, the Kashari North Member of Parliament appealed to the women to be involved in government programs as one way of promoting wealth and sustainability of their families.

He further appealed to the GoU through the minister of state for public service Mary Mugasa who was the chief guest of honour to look into the increment of salaries for LC1, LC2, LC3, LC5 chairs and all the councils.

In her speech, Mugasa re-echoed MP Rwebyambu’s call by tasking women to work with the men side by side stressing that there cannot be development achieved if the smallest unit of development (family) is tampered with. She asked the women to respect family values.

