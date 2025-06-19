Mbuya shooting: How Sacked Ultimate Security Guard killed 2 Bosses

Three people were killed on Wednesday morning in a shooting incident at the offices of Ultimate Security Company in Mbuya, Kampala city.

Police said the assailant, identified as Richard Mwaawa, a private security guard attached to the company, shot and killed two of his colleagues, Noella Zella, the assistant human resource officer, and Salez Bwampata, the armoury officer, at around 9:00am.

Officers from Jinja Road police station responded to an emergency call and found Mwaawa still posing a threat. He was shot dead on the spot.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said investigations are underway to establish the motive behind the shooting. The firearm used in the incident was recovered and sent for forensic analysis. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the City Mortuary at Mulago for postmortem examinations.

The firearm suspected to have been used in the incident has been recovered and exhibited for further forensic analysis.

“At this stage, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear,” Owoyesigyire said.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, and further details will be communicated as soon as they are available.”

Police have urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the police to carry out a thorough investigation into this unfortunate event.

