MC Kats child custody war with mum- in- law escalates

In a video making rounds, MC Kats is seen in a heated exchange allegedly with his mother-in-law over the custody of his child.

Not all is well in NBS After 5 presenter Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats’ life. He seems to have been going through a silent family battle for a while.

According to fresh reports, the celebrated emcee is at loggerheads with his mother-in-law for denying him custody of one of his children.

A video shared on the Uganda Byogere YouTube channel shows the Kats Music CEO in a heated exchange of words with an unidentified lady believed to be Fille’s mother.

“Give me my child. It’s not your child. I used to fear and respect you but I don’t anymore. Give me my child and you’ll see if I will ever cross your path again. You haven’t helped me at all in the last twelve years. I hate you, give me my child,” the celebrated emcee seems to say in part of the video.

At one point, Kats goes on his knees and vows to drag her to the courts of law if she does not let him have custody of his child.

“I’m even on my knees asking for my child but if I dare leave this ground, I am going to let the law take its course,” he loudly says.

Not even his threats seem to frighten the bitter lady who asks him to go ahead and drag her to court over the issue.