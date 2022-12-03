Mc Norman Releases A Cover Of A Popular South African Song.

By Fab Mc

Reggae artist Mc Norman released a cover version of one of South Africa’s most popular song Loliwe by Zahara, taken off her debut album of the same title.

The album was released in 2011 and later went on to win the best-selling album of the year, and smooth urban music album awards at the 18th South African Music Awards.

At the 2011 Metro FM Music Awards, it was nominated for Best Produced Album and won Best Female Album. It became the best-selling album in the history of South Africa. Mc Norman is an international Ugandan artist based in South Africa.

Artist: Mc Norman

Song Title: Loliwe

Composer: Bulelwa Mkutukana

Author: Bulelwa Mkutukana

Publisher: Sheer Publishing

Record Label: Celeb Africa Entertainment

