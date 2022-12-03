Mc Norman Releases A Cover Of A Popular South African Song.

December 3, 2022 Pius Niwarinda

South African-based reggae star Mc Norman from Uganda

By Fab Mc

Reggae artist Mc Norman released a cover version of one of South Africa’s most popular song Loliwe by Zahara, taken off her debut album of the same title.

South African-based reggae star Mc Norman from Uganda

The album was released in 2011 and later went on to win the best-selling album of the year, and smooth urban music album awards at the 18th South African Music Awards.

At the 2011 Metro FM Music Awards, it was nominated for Best Produced Album and won Best Female Album. It became the best-selling album in the history of South Africa. Mc Norman is an international Ugandan artist based in South Africa.

Check this jam down below

Artist: Mc Norman

Song Title: Loliwe

Composer: Bulelwa Mkutukana

Author: Bulelwa Mkutukana

Publisher: Sheer Publishing

Record Label: Celeb Africa Entertainment

About Post Author

Pius Niwarinda

author

See author's posts

Post Views: 240

More Stories

Hottest Categories To Watch Out For At The Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards 2022

December 2, 2022 Pius Niwarinda

Mbarara City Festival Postponed

December 1, 2022 Editor

Hunky Vjoj to thrill fans in Stuttgart at Miss Curvy bash

November 30, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.