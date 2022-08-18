Meet Nathan Ssewaali, 29, a genius that explored mental health

Born in Rubaga hospital (Kampala district) Uganda, he attended Makerere University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information science and library, he also attended the. Makerere university Cisco Academy and obtained certification in networking and computer repairs. He has also attended several schools and colleges in Canada, including George Browns college and Seneca College where he recently graduated with Post Graduate Diploma in Infant and Child Mental Health).

Nathan ssewaali is a Ugandan Canadian Author, Photographer, cinematographer, Public Relations Officer, Creative Designer, Dad, Entrepreneur infant and child mental health Professional working with different non-governmental organizations Government children’s agencies in Ontario, Uganda and across the world.

Outside of his work life, Nathan Ssewaali's other hobbies are hiking, playing with children, reading comic books, social media addiction, and playing in the brass band as motivated by his love for music, Nathan played football in different football academies in Uganda like KKL football academy and the Aldina football academy and was once chosen as the best goalkeeper Under 10 in Uganda.

Following his passion for children's rights and protection, Nathan founder of Sharpshots Media Inc, a child protection worker with different non-governmental organizations and Government agencies, public relations, and communication manager for Afro Canada development foundation, he volunteers for different non-profit organizations in Uganda and Canada.

About Lola And her Emotions Carousel:

The short story depicts young Lola going from fear & sadness to joy, as she explores her feelings helped by her loving Grandma; this way she’s helped to learn about emotions and their importance in her life, and how they can impact her day-to-day life. Through tears and laughter, she understands the basics and how to manage her emotions.