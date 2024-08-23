Mega s3x scandals rock Watoto church, homes

Allegations of sexual immorality have rocked Watoto church.

Allegations are that the sheep are eating each other and some leaders have joined the chorus but this is a story for another as we shall in this publication limit focus to Watoto homes.

According to the ministry model, Watoto villages build homes for four-eight orphans and one widow mother and build a family to live together in it. These surrogate mothers are paid a monthly salary.

The Watoto Church also runs a program called Father’s Heart which enlists male role models to work and play with the children. They act as surrogate fathers.

Along with homes, these villages include schools, clinics, community centers, and churches.

Watoto apparently has homes in Buloba, Biira and Laminadera in Gulu.

In this way, according to this model’s bearers, the children who live in the village are cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually until they are adults.

However allegations of sexual immorality and indiscipline have started to emerge from these homes.

There are now allegations that the children groomed there are engaging in sex deviations, drug abuse, incest, fornication to mention but a few.

Whereas Watoto Church on its website says it remains committed to providing help to anyone grappling with the moral and sexual issues of life, the alumni insist that this is akin to preaching water while drinking wine if the allegations of sexual immorality in Watoto villages are to go by.

Old boys are reportedly sleeping with some surrogate mothers and other young girls.

To make matters worse there are also allegations of visiting uncles in homes luring older girls into sex.

There are increasing cases of mothers reportedly engaging in alcoholism and sexuality on pretext of off days or leave. One of those cases was at a lodge in Nsangi as we shall subsequently report.

Mothers’ escaping at night out of the homes is reportedly a common practice in Ssuubi village by bribing Askaris with food and tea for personal ambitions.

We are told the decision of allowing mixing of houses for boys and girls could have exacerbated the sexual immorality vice.

The alumni say this method was only applicable in early 1990s and 2000s but now not applicable in the homes because of the nature of children Watoto grooms in the homes with different traits and backgrounds.

Reports also indicate that children are no longer manageable and those in charge no longer care. No respect for teachers, and as well mothers something that has reportedly affected their academic performance.

“All children who have transited through Watoto since early 2000 and are successful because discipline was given priority and mothers were given authority to manage discipline in their houses which is not the case today because of interference from village managers and pastors as well as other stakeholders of the ministry,” the alumni allege and as a result teachers and mothers fear to punish kids in order to protect their jobs.

However, some teachers, administrators and mothers reportedly have an ‘I don’t care attitude’ giving room to children to think they are in a laissez-faire environment.

That this has been compounded by lapses in leadership exhibited by top administrators, village administrators and mothers which give room for children to exhibit bad traits among themselves.

There is also alleged favouritism by mothers at the expense of their biological children who engage in acts of indiscipline but covered up.

There are also reports of unsatisfactory performance by village administrators leaving all work to senior mothers.

The reduction of salaries (Teachers (15%), mothers (5%) and some 30% and 45% respectively has also reportedly lowered the morale in villages.

All this is happening a year after founders Gary and Marilyn Skinner stepped down from their 40-year role as team leaders and handed over to Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo and wife Vernita.

There are now fears that after proprietors relinquishing top positions,the Watoto ministry is likely to end in limbo in 5 to 10 years to come.

Sources reveal a lot of issues which one can hardly believe among which is exorbitant salaries for top leaders, relatives, friends and their children dominating in all departments.

There is also alleged denial of opportunities to Watoto own children (alumni) after attending university, colleges and technical level.

Watoto has several departments which include school, hospital, child care, church choir, HR, restaurant, farm, pastor , choir, visit Africa, church band, photography, videography, procurement, accounts, homes, driving and among others where they can be absorbed.

“Can you imagine one study from Watoto nursery up to secondary and later go on to finish studies but is not recruited in the ministry? Does this align with the said Watoto vision of ‘Raising Watoto next future leader’? If they give you a job they make sure after they forge a crime and talk about you how Watoto children have bad manners,” one of the Watoto alumni reveals.

Based on the above, the vision reportedly serves the interests of some officials’ families and friends, it is alleged.

Insidious sources continue to decry the continued poor education services at all primary and secondary levels.

“Some so-called top leaders there are just trampling the future of the children hiding in the name of serving when their own enjoy the services for these vulnerable children (orphans and abandoned children).

“The denial of Watoto’s own alumni group in full control and management in the affairs of the ministry is justification alluding to the matter.

Surprisingly, since inception, some old serving personalities are still serving now with their children and grandchildren, but playing only dirty games,” it is alleged.

We shall reveal the wealth of Watoto top officials in our subsequent publication.

Other issues raised include neglect of Watoto Mission and Vision, low morale, deteriorating work performance, deteriorating education standards in Watoto Hope schools (primary and secondary), cosmetic leadership of some individuals, unsatisfactory recruitment criteria in Watoto and donations misuse.

Others include unfair deductions of teachers and mother’s salaries, high teachers turnover, unconnected homes to electricity, unresolved food distribution in homes, inflating prices and flouting procurement guidelines especially on land purchase, supply of substandard items at inflated prices to Watoto homes, takeover of Watoto property/estate by individual leaders, bossy leadership by some leaders, weaknesses in homes management and increased theft at Watoto Homes.

“In order to keep decorum in Watoto and to avoid any further public mauling of Watoto ministry and its top leaders, serious attention needs to paid to the allegations, alerts, facts in whichever form they have unfolded to avoid future unprecedented challenges which the perpetrators of the vices may not be anywhere to be traced. Pro-activeness needs concerted efforts of dependable and defendable hearted people with or who are non compromisable if to deal with these big elephants in the room,” the alumni suggest to founders Gary and Marilyn Skinner .

Founded in 1984 by Gary & Marilyn Skinner, Watoto Church now has 17 locations in Kampala, Mbarara, Entebbe, Jinja, Gulu, Juba South Sudan and online where more than 35,000 people attend service.

Watoto ministries were contacted three weeks ago for a comment but they are yet to respond despite promising to do so.

