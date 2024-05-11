Mega sex scandal rocks Sports Council as two babes fight for SG Ogwel

There was drama on 30th April, 2024 when Sarah Apolot, a mother to a child linked to the National Council of Sports General Secretary Patrick Ogwel, stormed the hallowed halls of NCS Lugogo based headquarters and treated those present to unpaid drama or movie.

Her mission was clear: to demand child support and acknowledgment for her child, whose needs had been overlooked for far too long as she alleged.

However, what started as a plea for assistance took a startling turn when Sarah leveled accusations of witchcraft against another babe Nuru Nakazzi, an alleged side dish of the General Secretary.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the corridors of Lugogo, leaving workers at the National Council of Sports and security personnel alike utterly puzzled by the unexpected twist.

As Sarah’s impassioned cries reverberated through the building, the air became thick with tension and uncertainty. The normally bustling headquarters now stood still, gripped by the unfolding drama between a determined mother and the powerful figures entangled in her plight.

For all this time, SG Ogwel remained locked up in his office.

According to our snoops, despite the confusion and chaos that ensued, Sarah remained resolute in her demands for support for her child and in her allegations against Nuru Nakazzi.

Her bold actions not only exposed the hidden complexities and conflicts within the National Council of Sports but also sparked a conversation about the lengths a mother would go to ensure the well-being of her child.

In the aftermath of Sarah’s bold confrontation, the halls of Lugogo buzzed with speculation and gossip, as whispers of witchcraft and familial discord hung heavy in the air.

Yet, amidst the uncertainty, one thing remained clear: Sarah Apolot had ignited a fire that could not be easily extinguished, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of Lugogo’s history.

It goes without mention that Sarah Apolot is the Vice President of Uganda Floorball Association whose offices are located at Komuka House, Plot No.128, Kikoni, Makerere, Kampala.

We are told when Ogwel lost his wife sometime back, he found solace in Apolot. The two did what those in love do and resulted in a child.

However, along the way, Ogwel would later be distracted by Nuru Nakazzi, a full employee of NCS working as a Corporate Sales Executive.

We are told he also has a child with her.

This did not go well with Apolot culminating into 3oth April’s events.

We are told when Apolot stormed the NCS headquarters Nakazzi was also present and locked herself in office.

She later left after Apolot was shown exit by security.

Watch this space for more details on this scandal!

