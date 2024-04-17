Mighty Hyena turns on loud-mouthed babe, declines to shaft her

Sometimes I really don’t understand what some babes want. When you show them that you love them, they pretend not to be interested and feel very jealous when they get to know that you are shafting someone else.

That is one thing I hate about them. There is this particular babe called Cissy who has tried by all means to make my life hard.

A couple of weeks ago I proposed my intentions to her and she somehow fell for each and every word I told her. We would hang out together, hold hands, hug and sometimes kiss but when I talked of accessing the pin code to her Kandahar, she chickened out.

Since I don’t deal with unserious babes, I took it that she wasn’t interested in me and because I had many more willing shaft mates, I gave her a break. Giving her a break didn’t go down well with her. She would make it to her duty to update all my shaft mates on how I am a womanizer.

And of course somehow things would get back to me but as usual, I would deny everything. She also started sending them anonymous messages telling them to leave “her man” alone. She usually concluded by threatening them that she would either bewitch their kandahars or plot for their deaths or disappearances.

I was so mad with her that I started planning how I would get revenge. At first I sent her friends to tell her to stop what she was doing but she persisted. I decided to act by confronting her. I tried on many occasions to call her but she would refuse to pick my phone.

I sent her a variety of text messages but she didn’t reply to any of them. People, isn’t that a way of disturbing the peace of bees? So the next day (early in the morning) I went to her house and purposely to warn her never to send threatening texts to my shaft mates.

Since I knew what I was up to I didn’t pack CDs in my wallet. When I reached her house the beating of my heart tripled and my legs became weaker. I wasn’t sure what to do next whether to beat or abuse her.

I brought myself together and knocked on her door. When she saw me she gave me a very wide welcoming smile. “Sweet heart you are welcome … What a surprise!” she said. “Yeah, it is because I have been missing you terribly,” I lied to her.

She came closer and gave me a very passionate hug accompanied with a peck on my cheek. She looked more beautiful and irresistible than before. The night dress that she was putting on was indeed very inviting.

Trust my ever ready whopper. It had already been saluted. She led me to her single room and because she had no chairs, we sat on the bed. I forgot all that had taken me to her place and we started discussing non-related issues and embarked on kissing passionately. I stealthily snaked my hand into her short night dress and went for her twinnies. I thoroughly surfed her until a big load of el-nino gashed out of her Kandahar.

Guys, Cissy has the longest twinnies I have ever come across. I tried to pull them but they were long endless ropes. The more I touched them, the more swollen they became. It is as if they had a heart because they kept ticking.

Meanwhile, my whopper was also fighting to break free. When her legs started shivering I knew she was ready and that was the moment. She eagle-spread her legs and told me that she would die if I didn’t shaft her in the next five seconds.

That gave me much strength to sexually and psychologically torment her because I wanted to punish her in a rare way. She tried pulling me towards her but I kept on ignoring her advances. I paused abit and wondered why all along this babe was interrupting my bonking empire before ordering her to feast on my whopper, something that she heeded to.

As she buffeted on it, I was also busy surfing her long and sharp nipples but with an intention of making her mad and then go away without doing anything to her because I thought that would be the best punishment I can give her.

After buffeting on my whopper, I quizzed her as to why she did all that she had done. “Sweet heart I am very sorry,” she apologized. “I have been sending you texts and calling you and you have been ignoring them…I am not going to forgive you,” I assured her.

While warning her my whopper was getting hungrier and hungrier by the second. I tried controlling it by crossing my legs but it was obstinate. “Why have you been denying me access to your Kandahar after which you go ahead and send my shaft mates threatening messages?” I asked. “I will never do it again,” she pleaded.

After a long time of sexually hurting her, Cissy resorted to crying. I wondered if those were tears of joy or sorrow. I sensed that the sex ego was diminishing so I extended to where she was and started surfing her boobs and Kandahar afresh.

This sent her into loud moans. It also gave her high hopes that I was going to bonk her. “Ohhh Hyena, more…more…just bonk…just enter me,” Cissy moaned. After that moment, I again paused and ignored shafting her, making her angrier.

When I felt that I had given her the appropriate punishment, I quickly dressed up and then warned her never to black mail me again. I even told her never to call my number. It has been over two weeks now Cissy has never sent anonymous messages to my shaft mates and she has been sending me apologetic messages but I have not yet replied to her. She learnt a lesson that she will never forget.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP-0777959024 or Email: Redpeppertips@gmail.com . With as much evidence as possible. Source protection/confidentiality is our NO.1 priority.

About Post Author