Migrant Stakeholders Run 2022 Set for October 2 at Kololo

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi said the Migrant Stakeholders Run 2022 will highlight industry success stories.

Actors in the country’s labour externalization sector are gearing up to host a marathon at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds— reinforcing their position on enhancing safe labour externalization.

Speaking at the launch of the much sought-after marathon, dubbed Migrant Stakeholders Run 2022, scheduled for Sunday, October 2, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb Abbey Walusimbi said it will highlight industry success stories.

Walusimbi also told reporters that the run, where Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will be the Chief Guest, will bring together players in labour externalization industry to engage and highlight possible ways of addressing the remaining sector grey areas.

“When His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni knocked foreign doors seeking employment for his bazzukulu, he wanted them to obtain financial independence and therefore, we have chosen the country’s independence month to hold this event. October 2nd 2022 all roads will lead to Kololo independence grounds at 6 am. All you need to do is procure yourself and friend a running kit, prepare your running shoes and show up here on the D- Day,” Walusimbi said, adding that collections from kits will go towards supporting the reception centers that help reintegrate the returnees.

Quoting latest statistics, Walusimbi said close to 300,000 are working in Saudi Arabia alone but insisted that the number people suffering in the same were being exaggerated.

“We will use this event to create awareness about the plight of our citizens working abroad by highlighting different success stories of different stakeholders in the field and furthering support channels that help them,” he noted.

Walusimbi invited industry players including the general public, the returnees, the migrant workers families and friends, recruitment companies, government Ministries, Departments to take part in the event.

Available information shows the labour externalization industry plays an important role in addressing Uganda’s unemployment problem.

It also earns Forex through the remittances of migrant workers—said to account for about five percent of the Gross National Product as of 2021.