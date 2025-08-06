MILESTONE! Centenary Bank launches the Rotary Club of Mapeera

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading commercial microfinance bank, has launched the Rotary Club of Mapeera, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s journey of community development and social responsibility.

Rotary is a global network of service clubs whose members are business and professional leaders. The mission of the club is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Rotary clubs are local chapters of Rotary International that organize service projects, social events, and networking opportunities for members.

Named after Fr. Simon Lourdel, affectionately known as Mapeera, whose selfless service and dedication to the people of Uganda laid a foundation of faith, education, and economic empowerment, the new Rotary Club is deeply rooted in the founding values of Centenary Bank and aims to carry forward a legacy of service, empowerment, and community transformation.

Speaking during the launch at the bank headquarters at Mapeera House, Kampala, Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director of Centenary Bank said the staff of the bank have always dedicated their time and resources towards social causes and this club will therefore give them a structured home, a place to grow, serve and connect with the broader Rotary family both locally and globally.

“We believe that through the Rotary Club of Mapeera, we shall be able to catalyze even more impactful community projects led by passionate Rotarians who are also part of our Centenary family,’’ Kasi said adding, “We look forward to championing causes that align with Rotary’s areas of focus especially in basic education and literacy, economic development, disease prevention and the environment.”

Michael Jjingo, the designate Charter President of the club noted that the bank is beginning a legacy of service, mentorship, innovation and transformation, rooted in the vision and purpose of Centenary Bank.

“When we were assigned the duty of forming this club, we didn’t just want any other Rotary Club, we wanted a club that would be intellectual yet formal, structured yet soulful, and a club where we can laugh, learn and lead, all in one meeting,’’ Jjingo, who also serves as Centenary Bank’s General Manager for Commercial Banking said.

The Rotary District 9213 Governor, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, applauded Centenary Bank for taking a bold and visionary step in aligning corporate values with service. “What Centenary Bank has done today is a shining example of how institutions can embed service into their DNA. By launching the Rotary Club of Mapeera, they are giving their people the tools, structure, and global network to serve effectively and sustainably. We therefore welcome the Rotary Club of Mapeera to the Rotary family with happy, open arms,” he said.

Centenary Bank and Rotary Uganda have partnered on several projects, ranging from health initiatives such as the annual Rotary Cancer Run, for which the Bank has served as a lead sponsor and contributed over 3 billion Ugandan Shillings toward the construction of the Rotary Centenary Bank Cancer Center to create awareness and care for cancer patients. Environmental preservation through tree planting initiatives, Youth empowerment such as the Vijana Powa Youth initiative, the Peace Center, and many other community activities.

The Rotary Club of Mapeera is a step towards improving the social and environmental well-being of the communities where the Bank operates as part of the bigger Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

