MILESTONE! Joy as Equity Bank hands over Church House land title to the Church of Uganda

The Church of Uganda Provincial Assembly was filled with joy and jubilation as Equity Bank handed over the land title for the Church House to Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu.

Equity Bank officially handed over the land title for Janani Luwum Church House to the Church of Uganda during the 27th Church of Uganda Provincial Assembly on Tuesday, August 20.

The event took place at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, with representatives from all dioceses across the province in attendance.

The day began with a service led by His Grace, Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, setting a solemn tone for the assembly.

The service was followed by the introduction of various clergy and delegates, highlighting the unity and diversity of the Church of Uganda.

The assembly’s highlight was the final loan payment for the iconic Janani Luwum Church House, a project that has spanned over four decades.

Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu welcomed the chief guest, Mr. John R. Musinguzi, the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Mr. Musinguzi provided an insightful overview of URA’s growth since its inception and emphasized the vital role taxes play in the country’s economic development.

In a symbolic gesture, Equity Bank took the opportunity to officially congratulate the Church of Uganda on this monumental achievement.

The bank marked the occasion with a celebratory cake-cutting session, culminating in the official handover of the Church House land title.

Elizabeth Mwerinde Kasedde, Executive Director of Equity Bank Uganda, expressed the bank’s enthusiasm and commitment to supporting the Church in future endeavors.

“We are very excited to release the title of Church House to the Church of Uganda, and we look forward to supporting more projects. Thank you so much for partnering with us,” she remarked.

Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu, in his heartfelt thank-you remarks, expressed profound gratitude to Equity Bank for their crucial partnership in the Church House project.

He acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors, particularly Archbishop Emeritus Henry Orombi, who secured the Shs 60 billion loan from Equity Bank, enabling the completion of the project.

“I want to appreciate my fathers in faith who came before me because I am the 9th. This idea came during the time of Archbishop Eric Sabiiti and Archbishop Janani Luwum, where each of those made a significant contribution.”

“I want to appreciate Archbishop Emeritus Henry Orombi, who approached Equity Bank, and they made a deal of giving us a loan of Shs 60 billion. Thank you very much, and now we receive our title and receive a building,” Archbishop Kazimba stated.

