Minister Babalanda Commissions Shs1.5b Lutheran Church, Hails them for Supplementing on Gov’t Efforts to Spur Dev’t

Babirye Milly Babalanda, Minister for the Presidency has commended the Lutheran Church of Uganda for supplementing the Government's efforts in the social and economic transformation of the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of a shs 1.5b Masindi town Lutheran church at Kihande 1 cell ,Masindi Municipality in Bunyoro sub-region, the Babalanda , praised the Lutheran Church for initiating development programmes, adding that these initiatives benefit the common man. Masindi Town Lutheran Church is under the Midwestern Lutheran Deanery.

The minister, among other activities, launched a 10 year Strategic Plan for Midwestern Deanery and Bunyoro Lutheran community multipurpose SACCO.

The Minister in her address to a mammoth congregation, hailed the Lutheran Church of Uganda for supplementing government efforts to spur development among communities.

Babalanda said formulation of Bunyoro Lutheran SACCO is a huge cornerstone that the church is contributing to improving household income.

The function was also attended by the Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kenya, Dr. Rev. Joseph Ochola Omoro, Bishop Ezara Ngirimo Bukayoko the Archbishop of Evangelical Lutheran church of Sudan who joined the host and National Presiding Bishop of the Lutheran Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Charles Isabirye Bameka.

On his part, the Dean Midwestern Deanery Rev. Raymond Kaija who could hide the happiness said completion of the Cathedral is a big achievement in his life adding that even if he retires now he would retire a happy man.

The clerics urged their congregations to have faith that problems, even those that seem insurmountable, would be tackled with constant prayers.

Bishop Bameka gave Christians undying hope that goodness would triumph over evil, light over darkness, truth over falsehood and life over death.

The cathedral upon commissioning has cost 1.5 billion shillings however the total project projection including construction of a parameter wall will cost 2 billion shillings.

The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod began work in Uganda in 1994 through alliance missionaries from Ghana. Today, the LCMS supports work in Uganda through the Lutheran Church of Uganda, primarily in pastoral formation through their own seminary in the form of residential missionaries, grants, and infrastructure development.

The LCMS also supports scholarships to seminaries offering higher credentials and primary school education in Uganda.