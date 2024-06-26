Minister Bahati faints at function in Kabale, blames political opponent

By Moses Agaba

David Bahati the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) on Sunday fainted while speaking at a fundraising function at Kahungye Catholic Centre in Ndorwa West of Kabale District.

The event, originally organized to raise funds for the completion of the Priest’s house, took an unforeseen twist when Minister Bahati looked dazed and lost his balance as he was due to hit the ground it was when his bodyguard reacted faster and held his hand and They pulled a seat for him and rested as he was being attended to by the Rubanda District Health Officer Dr Abdon Birungi.

This incident temporarily paused proceedings and prompted organizers to call Eliab Naturinda Mporera to the podium. Despite earlier tensions and speculation regarding his exclusion as Mporera was initially denied a seat at the high table where the minister was seated, though he was later given one.

Mporera seized the moment to deliver a message centered on love, unity, community support, and the importance of collective efforts in local development.

Witnesses described a palpable shift in the atmosphere as Mporera’s speech resonated with attendees, who rallied around the shared goal of advancing the parish’s initiatives. His call for solidarity and peace struck a chord, bridging earlier divides and refocusing attention on the event’s fundraising objectives.

After recovering minister Bahati while delivering his speech from a seated position reportedly labeled Mporera and his team as “event entertainers” who lacked understanding of their roles.

Bahati said that he recently got an accident while accompanying President Museveni to Ntungamo to open a coffee factory.

He accused Mporera of starting the race before the start gun had gone and directed the Kabale Resident Commissioner to take serious actions against politicians jumping the political road map gun.

“RDC, we have not reached in campaign period. I have heard of some people diverting boda boda riders, what if I also decided to bring boda boda riders here, would we have had the fundraising? he said.

“It’s not time for voting and the laws are there. If you want to contest invite people at your home and consult them but this issue is putting up a procession does work “RDC, I ask you to stop them, and if you don’t, I will stop them myself, because I have the capacity”, Minister Bahati said.

Bahati criticised Mporera and district councilors who supported the lawyer’s early campaigns.

“The councilors that I have heard instead of supporting us the leaders to bring development to our people, they are instead doing the opposite, “I don’t know what’s wrong with them. What’s wrong with you, are you really normal?” fumed minister Bahati.

Despite this criticism, Bahati utilized the platform to overtly campaign in his own favor, urging the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Godfrey Nyakahuma to take action against Mporera and his team for what he deemed early campaigning.

The minister further warned his opponent to leave the “big seats” for the incumbent leaders, adding that upstarts are not able to handle politics and deliver to the people.

“You leave big things for us. What we want is to do something small and when time comes, you be behind me, even when it’s time for politics you vote me, that’s what we want from you,” Bahati said.

Bahati has been Ndorwa west member of parliament since 2006 after defeating Stephen Bamwanga now senior presidential advisor on political affairs.

