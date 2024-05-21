Minister Butime Hails TUGATA for Promoting Innovation, Sustainability in the Tourism Industry

The Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, on Tuesday commended The Uganda Association of Travel Agents (TUGATA), a member based association of travel agents operating in Uganda for contributing to the travel and the tourism industry in general saying their influence to the travel economy boosts a value chain triggered by the action of travel in both the domestic and international space.

Butime was officiating at the opening of the TUGATAs Convention and 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held under the theme “Bridging Innovation and Sustainability Gaps in the Travel Industry” at Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday.

‘’The 25th anniversary celebration of the Uganda Association of Travel Agents is indeed a significant milestone and represents growth and stability among the members. These two concepts of Innovation and Sustainability are the foundation of the current global development paradigm.

The quest to bridge innovation and sustainability gaps in the travel industry will require integrating advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and collaborative strategies to address environmental and social challenges’’, Butime told participants at the convention sponsored by; ST Travel Tech Ltd (Travelport), Dubai Economy & Tourism, Sanlam General Insurance, Nucore Technologies and Sabre.

Butime advised travel agents to educate travelers on sustainable tourism practices, such as respecting local cultures, reducing waste, and supporting local economies, which can foster more responsible travel behaviors. He said travel companies can also design tours that prioritize ecological conservation and cultural preservation.

‘’ Stakeholders in the travel industry can collaborate with government, environmental organizations, and local communities to develop and implement sustainable practices. Public-private partnerships can fund sustainability initiatives, while community involvement ensures that tourism benefits local populations. This meeting comes at the right time as we approach the end of the National Development Plan III, while planning for the next cycle within the vision 2040. We are also coming to the end of the Ten Year Tourism Development Master Plan 2014 -24 and currently reviewing the National Tourism Policy and Act. Your deliberations will be valuable input in addressing the key constraints and considering interventions relevant to these processes’’, Butime added, assuring TUGATA of the government’s collaboration and support in advancing their development aspirations.

He said the impact of the COVID crisis generated new structural changes in the travel industry that necessitated operational adjustments to implement the strict health and safety protocols but also the need to restore traveler confidence and preferences, adding that Rapid advancements in technology require continuous adaptation where Companies must invest in digital infrastructure, cyber security, and innovative customer engagement tools.

Tareq Binbrek, the manager Africa Region for THE Dubai Economic and Tourism said his company is ready to Ugandans and companies in exploring Dubai. He said with thousands of restaurants, hotels, and hundreds of attractions, Dubai remains the number one tourist destination in the world for Ugandans and other African countries.

The TUGATA convention was also attended by delegates from three countries that are bound together under the same LFC (local financial criteria) including; the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Tanzania Society of Travel Agents (TASOTA) and Rwanda Association of Travel Agencies (RATA). Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania fall under one IATA Resolution, 832 (since NDC NewGen was adopted in 2019-Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya 2022).

In her presentation, Pearl Hoareau Kakooza the Chairperson TUGATA commended partners and the parent ministry; the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities for recognizing their contributions to the wider tourism sector.

‘’TUGATA acknowledges and thanks our airline partners for their generous offers of airline tickets to their different networks: Brussels Airlines, Kenya Airways, Rwandair, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, AeroLink, Uganda Airlines, and Natures Green Resort beach who have offered a weekend away package.

Kindly allow me to acknowledge the five founding members (who were recognized during TUGATA’s 20 years’ celebration) once again: namely, Ms. Linda Mutiso, Ms. Marinka Sanc George, Ms. Eugenie Nsubuga Windt, Mr. Paul Ekochu and Mr. Vish Shah. Our first office was housed within Dove Tours and Travel on Entebbe Road where Mr. Francis Tebaseboke (RIP) was the CEO’’, said Kakooza.

She noted that in the face of financial challenges, their partnerships and stakeholder engagements have proved to be invaluable which continued to foster strong relationships with Dubai Tourism and South African Tourism, Travelport, among others.

She was further encouraged to attend the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) this week highlighting the wonderful business opportunities POATE shall open up for our region.

It should be noted that Global International Tourism recovered by 88% pre-pandemic levels in 2023. In Uganda the sector demonstrated remarkable resilience whereby tourist arrivals increased by 56.4% according to statistics released by Ministry of Tourism Wildlife & Antiquities.

Focusing on the statistics, the industry has shown promising signs to full recovery albeit uncertainties.

TUGATA says they remain vigilant in monitoring market trends and adapting our strategies to navigating the evolving landscape.

TUGATA was registered in May 1999 with 5 founder members. Today they are over 100 registered members of the Association, which is a reflection of how mature the Travel Industry has grown. The Association further established a Secretariat in 2006 to better coordinate its activities. Today, TUGATA has a fully-fledged Secretariat manned by permanent staff.

TUGATA’s membership incorporates both IATA and non-IATA members, who have full voting rights and equally participate in all functions of the association, without discrimination. TUGATA is a member of International professional bodies: United Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), Federation of Eastern and Southern African Travel Agents Association (FESATA), APJC (Agency Programme Joint Council), and work very closely with our affiliates in Tanzania (TASOTA) and Kenya (KATA).

The TUGATA members contribute to the general growth of the Uganda economy by employing approximately 800 persons.

TUGATA, whose mission is be a vibrant, professional Travel Agency Association contributing to the bigger Air Transport Industry and tourism promotion in Uganda; and aims to become a model Travel Agency Association, offering the traveling public viable, excellent and timely travel solutions while promoting ethical practices amongst member Agents, working with all Industry Stakeholders, has over the years hinged to Fairness and Transparency in business practice; Openness to positive and professional contributions by all stakeholders; and Continuous promotion of friendly relationships between clients and agents.

