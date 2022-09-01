Minister Jeje Odongo Rallies Ugandan Diaspora to Participate in the 11th Edition of the Rotary Cancer Run

Hon. Gen. Jeje Abubakhar ODONGO, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda (4th Left) H.E. Rtd. Gen. Robert Rusoke, Uganda's High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda (4th Right) Hon. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa Permanent Secretary, (3rd Right) Amb. Arthur Kafeero, Ag. Regional and International Political Affairs (2nd Right), Amb. Anne Katusiime Deputy Head of Mission - Kigali (3rd Left), Robert Tugume Accounting Officer (L) Baluku Ronald 3rd Secretary (R)

Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda this afternoon officially launched and handed over a consignment of running kits to H.E. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Robert Rusoke Uganda's High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda together with the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali who will be participating in this year’s 11th Edition of the Rotary cancer run on 4th September 2022.

The Minister who is in Kigali for official engagements with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation the Republic of Rwanda was accompanied by Hon. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Arthur Kafeero, Ag. Director Regional and International Political Affairs.

Hon. Odongo expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the Uganda Mission and the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali in support of this Noble cause.

The Uganda High Commission in Kigali has participated in previous editions of the Run and on Sunday the 4th September, 2022 the Mission Staff led by Amb. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Robert Rusoke, Amb. Anne Katusiime Deputy Head of Mission - Kigali, Robert Tugume Accounting Officer, Baluku Ronald 3rd Secretary together with the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali will be participating in this year’s 11th Edition of the Rotary cancer run.

The launch of the Cancer Run took place at the official Residence of the High Commissioner. This year marks the 11th Edition of the Rotary Cancer Run in Uganda, an annual event organized since 2012 by Rotarians to raise funds for a one-stop cancer screening and treatment center at Nsambya Hospital- Kampala.