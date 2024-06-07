Minister Kabanda woos parents to M7’s free skilling initiative

Guest of Honour Minister of Kampala City Hajjat Minsa Kabanda giving her speech during the showcasing ceremony at the Presidential Initiative for Skilling the Girl/Boy Child Mulago centre in Kampala on the 5th June 2024. Photo by PPU/Tony Rujuta.

Mulago Skilling Centre located at UEB Village in Mulago Parish was Wednesday a beehive of activity as a multitude of parents and well-wishers flocked the Community Hall to see for the first time the handwork of their children who have undergone a six-months skilling course in different disciplines.

The centre which is under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC) offers 11 disciplines are offered which include carpentry, welding, construction, plumbing, electrical installation, electronics, tailoring, embroidery, knitting,hairdressing, shoe making and the recycling of used tyres.

The Minister of Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs,HajjatMinsa Kabanda who was the Chief Guest thanked the Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling and Head of PISGBC program, Dr. Faith Katana and her team for Skilling the youths under the support of the State House.

The Minister said she was extremely thrilled by products showcased, citing embroidery whose items are expensive in the open market as opposed to prices offered by the youths which are pocket friendly.

“I wish to recommend that everyone, especially politicians, should come and witness what is taking place here and at all the Skilling centres,” she said.

Hajjat Kabanda urged parents to send their children for skilling to benefit from the free knowledge offered and eventually obtain a recognized certificate from the Directorate of Industrial Training.

The Minister also advised students to put into use the knowledge received and also to form SACCOs to enable them access startup capital.

She encouraged all Ugandans to embrace Government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and others.

The State Minister for Housing, Hon. Persis Namuganza expressed her gratitude to see young girls and boys make beautiful products after only six months of Skilling.

She was particularly impressed by the quality of products from the construction department, welding and hairdressing.

“I am highly impressed, especially by the housing and design section. This is the Ministry I am serving. In fact they design everything right from the washrooms, that is what I want, I feel that every Ugandan should have a home like that-very well organised,” she observed.

The Minister thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the project, adding that it is the way to go if the country is to unlock the potential of the youths.

Hon. Namuganza further commended students for being good learners and also pledged to lobby support for them.

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Aminah Lukanga advised beneficiaries to maintain discipline, practise what they have learnt and never to slide back to evil ways.

The Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling and Head of the PISGBC program, Dr. Faith Katana described Mulago Skilling Centre as a special one as it has a large catchment area of Kalerwe, Katanga, Kamwokya, Bwaise, and Mulago that harboured the most notorious criminals in the city.

“You even feared looking into their eyes when they first came here. After counselling, they discovered their potential and are now transformed and they have become the best,” she commented.

Dr.Katana further praised the counsellors and Instructors for the job well done.

She in a special way thanked God for being at the centre of the skilling project and also appreciated Fr. Angelo the Parish Priest of Mulago Catholic Church for the facility used for skilling the youth.

The Administrator of Mulago Skilling Centre, Ms. Wanyama Juliet reported that out of the 790 children enrolled, 641 are to sit their final exams.

Mr. Godfrey Kayizzi who has been an LC1 leader since 1987 of UEB Village in Mulago 2 Parish expressed his appreciation to President Yoweri Museveni for the project affirming that peace is now prevailing in his area as cases of criminality have drastically reduced.

Another resident and a parent who was equally elated was Ms. Olivia Nantongo Nalongo.

She was overjoyed to see the beautiful dresses and other items her daughter Nassanga Ida was making after only six months skilling in the tailoring class.

