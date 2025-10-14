Minister Kasolo reconciles NRM leaders in Masaka District

State Minister for Microfinance, Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, has presented himself as an icon of reconciliation in Buganda Region, following the display of a masterpiece of leadership skills, by uniting National Resistance Movement (NRM) worrying leaders in Masaka District. The minister showed genius qualities amidst thousands of NRM supporters during Masaka District – “Buganda for Museveni” rally at Nakiyaga village, Buwunga Sub County on 10 October 2025.

He reconciled MP aspirants Hon Babirye Kityo, Sseremba Mayanja aka Nkoko, for Bukoto Central and Nalule Joanita-Masaka District Woman MP contestant, with NRM Masaka District Chairperson. Others were Sub County chairpersons of Buwunga, Bukakata, Kyanamukaaka, Kyesiiga, Kyanamukaaka Town council, Dr. Abdul Nkoyoyo former contestant in Bukoto Central and Fred Kalema Pax for Bukoto East NRM primaries.

“Before you leave the floor kneel down, all NRM Sub County and District chairperson come bless her and reconcile”, Minister Kasolo told Sarah Babirye Kityo, the Bukoto East MP aspirant.

They stood at the pavilion in front of their supporters and guests to speak the truth and forgive one another. However, tensions mounted when Kalema Pax stepped on the podium to mend ties with former Youth MP Babirye Kityo he accuses of cheating in Bukoto East Constituency NRM primaries. Nevertheless, Hajji Haruna Kasolo contained the situation prompting moments of quietness, praying and later jubilations during hugging plus kneeling down. This marked a turning point to the pull and push within NRM members in the district.

“Stand up and hug one another, I feel so happy for this milestone and will bring lots of government services to you people”, smiling minister reiterated.

Nalule after the reunion moment committed that, “we have united ourselves as NRM leaders, service delivery will blossom in the district unlike the last 10 years of opposition rule.”

During higher tensions, Minister Kasolo would call musicians such Ronald Mayinja, Stabua Nattoro or “Princess Amirah” and finally “Gravity Omutujju” for entertainment and a moment of relief. “Buganda for Museveni” rallies have resurrected confidence among NRM supporters and leaders that the party support in 2026 general elections will rise again like in glory days of 1990s. The initiative is funded by seating MPs from the region to reinvigorate President Yoweri Museveni and NRM party’s support which had declined in 2021 general elections.

All this was witnessed by Hon. Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the NRM Vice Secretary General, MPs Migadde Ndugwa, the chairperson NRM Buganda Parliamentary caucus and Buvuma representative, Keefa Kiwanuka for Kiboga West, Ssentaayi Muyanja- Bukoto Mid-West, Enos Asiimwe – Kabula County, and other party aspirants from across Greater Masaka sub region.

