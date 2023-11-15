Minister Kasolo wants poor, lazy Ugandans beaten to become rich

Kasolo said that quite a number of Ugandans have continued to be poor despite the Government of Uganda’s efforts to uplift them out of poverty

Advertisements

The state minister for microfinance, Haruna Kasolo, wants a law that would provide for the beating of poor and lazy Ugandans so that they can become rich.

Kasolo, who was addressing members of the Kayunga Muslim District SACCO during a meeting at Kayunga District headquarters on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, said that quite a number of Ugandans have continued to be poor despite the Government of Uganda’s efforts to uplift them out of poverty through poverty alleviation programmes such as the Parish Development Model.

“President Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government have put in place poverty alleviation programmes such as Emyooga, the Parish Development Model, and Bona Bagagawale, among others, with the intention of uplifting people from poverty, but many of them remain adamant and are still poor,” he said.

Advertisements

He added. “In the future, the government could pass a law whereby all poor and lazy Ugandans would be given strokes so that they would learn how to work and get out of poverty.”

The meeting where Kasolo was the official guest was aimed at sensitising Muslims in Kayunga District about the importance of developing a good saving culture and how Islamic banking works, which is in preparation for the SACCO’s inauguration ceremony where President Museveni will be the guest of honour.

The Muslim SACCO is run on Islamic banking principles that do not allow paying interest but rather profit sharing.

The minister also expressed disappointment that Muslims had interpreted Islamic banks as not paying interest on any loan, including those outside of Islamic banking jurisdication.

About Post Author