Minister Lumumba tips PISGBC beneficiaries on quality products

Guest of Honour Minister for General Duties and Focal Point Minister for SDGS Office of the Prime Minister Hon. Justine Lumumba Kasule giving a lecture during the showcasing ceremony at the Presidential Initiative for Skilling the Girl/Boy Child Nakulabye centre in Kampala on the 4th June 2024. Photo by PPU/Tony Rujuta.

The Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba has provided crucial tips to beneficiaries of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC) project on how they can use the acquired skills to achieve the best out of them.

“You must ensure that the products you make are of high standards and good quality. Even when you are modelling or showcasing your fashion designs you must keep on doing the right thing, smile and be confident,” she urged.

Lumumba made the remarks ON Wednesday, 5th June as the Chief Guest during the showcasing ceremony of products made by students of Nakulabye Skilling Centre in Rubaga Division.

The facility that is housed at Our Lady of Fatima Parish Church imparts to the youth skills in leather designing and shoe making, tailoring, fashion and design, knitting, embroidery and hair dressing.

Hon. Lumumba commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the project that she noted will brighten the future of the vulnerable youth of Kampala City by eradicating poverty.

The Minister strongly advised students to be disciplined and always to uphold good morals and put into practice the knowledge they acquired especially what they learned about patriotism.

“Go to the field and put into practice what brought you here at Nakulabye Skilling Centre and become change agents,” she stressed.

Hon. Lumumba was equally delighted to learn that sports has been incorporated in the skilling process that will nurture talents and bolster networking among the students.

“You must be friends, help each other to create a market for yourselves,” she said.

Hon. Lumumba also pledged to lobby for the establishment of production lines preferably at Namanve Industrial Park that will absorb graduates of the skilling centres and other Presidential Industrial Hubs spread across the country.

She further thanked the Assistant Parish priest of Our Lady of Fatima, Fr. Emmanuel Ssenkusu for the space provided to skill the youth.

The Minister of Busoga Kingdom in charge of the Kyabazinga Affairs, Ms. BabiryeYudayaKigenyi called on the youths to embrace good moral behaviours.

“As a cultural Institution, moral behaviour is of paramount importance and a priority,” she stressed.

She thanked the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, the Head of PISGBC and Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling, Dr. Faith Katana and all other stakeholders for implementing the project which is the brainchild of President Yoweri Museveni.

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Amina Lukanga also called on students to have good morals and use the acquired skills to uplift their lives.

Ambassador Walusimbi Abbey, the Senior Presidential Advisor in-charge of the diaspora, hailed President Museveni for the project acknowledging its great success among all the programs the government has initiated for eradicating poverty in Uganda.

On the other hand, Dr. Katana reiterated her resolve and that of her team to interpret and actualize the dreams of President Museveni.

“We have decided, and we are determined that as long as we have this opportunity, we are going to interpret the dreams of the President. We are going to manifest, actualize and materialise the dreams of President Yoweri Museveni,” she vowed.

Dr.Katana defended the introduction of patriotism in the skilling project, explaining that students are being taught to love themselves and above all to love their country that is beautiful and richly endowed with natural resources.

She thanked government agencies like NIRA for registering all students at the 9 skilling centres for the acquisition of National Identity cards.

Dr. Katana urged students to make good use of the opportunity God has given them.

The Administrator of Nakulabye Skilling Centre, Ms. Sarah Turyareeba disclosed that 228 students from the centre have completed their 6 months course and are now ready to sit the final examinations.

“They can now be self-employed and job creators,” she noted.

At the same function, the Chairman of Kampala Tailors Association, Mr. Ssekimpi Philip Kakembo announced an employment offer from his organisation to tailoring students from the Skilling Centres.

Some of the beneficiaries shared moving and emotional testimonies and thanked President Museveni for liberating them through the skilling program.

The ceremony was also attended by the Managers of Skilling at the PISGBC Office, Dr. Musoke Hilary Kisanja and Ms. Juliet Namale as well as the Political leadership of the area.

