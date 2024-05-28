Minister Magyezi Orders Fresh Verification of Kabale Central Market Vendors

By Moses Agaba

Raphael Magyezi, the Minister of Local Government, has mandated a comprehensive re-verification of all vendors in the Ugx 23 Billion Ultra Modern Kabale Central Market.

In February last year Minister Magyezi formed a special committee to investigate corruption tendencies that allegedly marred the registration and relocation of vendors into the newly opened Kabale central market in Kabale District.

After the special committee’s report in July 2023, Minister Magyezi Order for fresh vendor relocation process in the Market which has been pending up-to-date on Saturday while meeting with discontented vendors held at the market located in the central division of Kabale municipality he ordered for the fresh verification of all vendors in the market.

Minister Magyezi emphasized that the re-verification aims to confirm the legitimacy of the vendors operating in Kabale Central Market. “This market is not for the wealthy elite,” he stated firmly, underscoring that no vendor should possess more than one stall. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the market remains accessible and fair for all genuine vendors.

Minister Magyezi reveals that following the verification process, stalls and lockups will be allocated to the actual sitting vendors.

He further made it clear that no vendor is permitted to lease out these lockups, thereby acting as landlords within a government-owned facility.

He warned that any vendor who keeps a lockup idle in anticipation of renting it out will have their space reallocated to someone in need.

“The purpose of this verification is to ensure we have the right vendors in Kabale Central Market. This market is not for the rich, and no one should have more than one stall. After verification, stalls and lockups will be allocated to the actual sitting vendors. No one should be renting out these lockups; they should not act as landlords in a government facility. If a vendor doesn’t use a lockup but keeps it locked waiting for tenants, it will be reallocated to someone else who needs it.” – said Minister Raphael Magyezi.

Magyezi also said that starting June 1st, vendors will be required to pay a revenue amount as approved by the council adding that this revenue will cover market utilities, enhance security, and improve sanitation conditions. Minister Magyezi assured the vendors that these measures are designed to benefit the entire market community.

Godfrey Nyakahuma, The Resident District Commissioner of Kabale district, expressed gratitude towards the minister for addressing the vendors’ grievances. Nyakahuma acknowledged the urgency of the situation, noting that he had recently received a letter from vendors threatening to demonstrate due to the minister’s delayed visit to Kabale Central Market. He praised the minister’s intervention as timely and necessary to restore order and confidence among the market vendors.

“We are grateful to the minister for coming back to resolve the vendors’ issues. They have been waiting for him for a long time, and recently, they wanted to demonstrate because of the delay. His visit today has brought relief and a way forward for all of us.” – said Godfrey Nyakahuma.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to ensure fair practices and enhanced conditions in Kabale Central Market, promising a better environment for all vendors involved.

