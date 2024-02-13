Minister Musasizi asks PWDs to Embrace PDM

By Moses Agaba

Henry Ariganyira Musasizi The State Minister of Finance (General Duties) has asked People Living with Disabilities to embrace the Parish Development Model as a key Poverty alleviating initiative to stimulate development in their homes.

Musasizi says that the PDM is the NRM Government’s last mile strategy to integrate the subsistence households This is in line with the NRM Manifesto Commitments in 2021 – 2026 to the people of Uganda where To kick start the revolving fund activities, Government has this financial year, provided capital to 10,594 PDM SACCOs amounting to 1.059.4 trillion.

Musasizi says that at least Ugx 100 million shall be provided to the Parishes for 4 financial years.

He says that the PWDs that the NRM Government, through affirmative action, has set aside 10% out of all the PDM Funds to be utilized by PWDS, asking the beneficiaries to use the opportunity, start income generating enterprises and develop their homes.

“The all done in a way of giving back to the PWDs for their consistent support to the NRM. Therefore I implore you to keep close to Government by supporting all the NRM Leaders at all levels, said Musasizi .

Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda East Mp and Rubanda District NRM Chairperson was Saturday speaking at the wedding ceremony of Isaiah Muhumuza and Restituta Arinaitwe, at Kirigime Guest House in Kabale Municipality. Muhumuza is the Rubanda District Chairperson for PWDs.

Musasizi also highlighted another Government program in which PWDs receive a special grant to help them start up income generating enterprises.

On Feb. 3, 2024 Rubanda District authorities have launched disbursement of funds worth 57 million shillings to 16 beneficiary groups under the Special grant for persons with disabilities.

The Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development started giving out a special grant to organized PWD groups in the 2009/10 financial year.