Minister Musasizi Warns Revenue Collectors Against Pre-Sale Taxation in Rubanda

By Moses Agaba

Henry Musasizi the State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, has issued a stern warning to revenue officers against collecting taxes from traders before they sell their goods, declaring that any officer caught engaging in the practice will face arrest.

While addressing a large and enthusiastic crowd during a campaign rally held at Bubare Sub-county headquarters, Minister Musasizi said traders should only be required to pay taxes after making sales. He noted that taxing goods before they are sold is not only unfair but also undermines the livelihood of small-scale traders who struggle to earn a living.

“I have directed that no tax should be collected before a trader makes a sale. If any revenue collector continues with this illegal practice, they will be arrested,” Musasizi emphasized.

The minister also sounded a strong warning to individuals using political differences to intimidate others, noting that such acts will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences.

He urged National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders and supporters to remain united and rally behind the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming primary elections, scheduled for July 17, 2025. He encouraged them to uphold party discipline and avoid divisions that could weaken the party’s support base.

Musasizi also took aim at some religious leaders whom he accused of abandoning their spiritual responsibilities and using their platforms to spread political messages.

He called upon the clergy to stick to preaching the gospel rather than involving themselves in partisan politics.

Speaking to residents of Kashenyi Parish in Bubare Sub-county, Musasizi highlighted key government achievements in sectors such as education, health, and the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM). He noted that these initiatives were transforming rural communities and improving the standard of living for the people of Rubanda East.

“The government’s agenda is focused on enhancing service delivery and infrastructure in rural areas. The progress made in education and healthcare is proof that we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

At the same rally, Rubanda District LCV Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba rallied residents to support Minister Musasizi’s re-election bid as Member of Parliament for Rubanda East. He praised Musasizi’s leadership and track record, saying it has led to visible improvements in the district.

Chairman Kasyaba also announced a new government-funded project worth Shs. 300 million for the construction of two classroom blocks at Nyamiranga Primary School. He said the project is part of ongoing efforts to boost the education sector in the region.

The day’s campaign activities concluded in Hamuhambo, where Minister Musasizi received a warm and overwhelming welcome from residents, solidifying his grassroots support as the NRM primaries draw closer.

