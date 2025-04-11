Ministry of Education, UBOS roll out key undertaking of Baseline Education Census

By Evans Najuna

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports is conducting the Baseline Education Census.

Data collection commenced on 7th April 2025, starting with Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono), and will subsequently be rolled out to the rest of the country at the beginning of Second Term until 30th June 2025.

The Baseline Education Census will collect information on learners, Teachers and School infrastructure to facilitate planning and policy decisions in the Education sector. The exercise will cover all learning Institutions in the Country for both Government and Private establishments, namely, Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary, vocational and Higher institutions of Learning.During this exercise, the enumerators will interface with each learner in the school.

For Pre-primary to Primary Five, class teachers shall assist the learners during interviews, while learners in Primary Six and above will serve as the primary respondents.The enumerators will collect data using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI), commonly known as tablets to leverage on technology in Statistical production chain.

This will ensure accuracy and timely dissemination of statistics, hence guaranteeing quality education statistics.

Important to note is that respondents will be required to provide data on the following; While a press briefing on Thursday this week at Uganda Media centre, together with UBOS officials, the State Minister for Primary Education, Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, highlighted the key undertakings during the exercise.

According to Dr. Kaducu, key among the data that will be needed from the respondents includes; Name, date of birth, sex, class, nationality, Learner Identification Number (LIN) for registered learners on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal, National Identification Number/Student Pass/refugee ID (where applicable) as well as any special needs of the Learner. More so, enumerators will capture the same information from the teaching staff especially their Names, date of Birth, Sex, Nationality, NIN/Work permit/refugee ID (where applicable), subjects taught, Teacher Management Information System (TMIS) Number, highest teaching Qualification, highest Level of Education.

Concerning Non-teaching Staff Information, information that will be required includes; Name, date of birth, Sex, Nationality, job title, NIN/Work Permit/refugee ID (where applicable).She noted that during this exercise, enumerators will also undertake Institution’s Identity like it’s name, EMIS Number, operational status, license Number, registration Status. Institution’s Location: district, County, Subcounty/Division, Parish/Town Council/Ward, Village/Zone/Cell and GPS coordinates will also be captured (where applicable).

The Minister also revealed that during this undertaking, the enumerators will collect more information on; Institution’s Level and Type like the level of education, type of that Institution, ownership, Sex composition, Founding Year, UPE/USE status. They will also include in; Institution’s Contact details like telephone numbers (School and Respondent), Email, name of respondent.

In order for government to plan well for education sector, it will also be necessary to understand the Infrastructure of these institutions like the number and size of classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets and washrooms, stores, sports facilities, workshop, teacher houses, in addition to teaching and learning materials like number of textbooks per subject and teaching guides.

She noted that; date on water and sanitation information will also be captured more so on the status of the Institution’s water and sanitation facilities. And also information and the Institution’s main source of energy/Power supply. On behalf of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Didacus Okoth explained that; in line with this exercise, the Bureau has completed the training of enumerators who are deployed in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area comprising Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso districts.On behalf of the Bureau and Ministry of Education, Okoth appealed to the Public, Heads of Schools and Institutions, as well as the Local Government authorities to cooperate with the Census Enumerators.

“In a special way, we appeal to all parents of the learners to support the exercise by availing learners with their correct date of birth, National Identification Number (NIN) and Learners Identification Number (LIN)” said Okoth. Adding that UBOS remains committed to coordinating the National Statistical System and providing quality statistical services that support development processes.

