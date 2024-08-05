Ministry Of ICT warns the media about NTR collection allegations

We implore our media stakeholders to refrain from defamatory attacks of any form on our officials and encourage constructive dialogue.

The ICT Ministry has vehemently come out again to clarify on the allegations circulating about its request to utilize the Non-Tax Revenue that was collected in September 2023 by one of its line agencies.

In a statement issued today, the 5th day of August 2024, the ministry came out to both clarify and strongly warn online media platforms that have made it a habit to defame and attack its officials.

“We implore our media stakeholders to REFRAIN from defamatory attacks of any form on our officials and encourage constructive dialogue” part of the statement read.

On the clarification note, the ministry of ICT through the same statement indicated that it got approval from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development early this year to use the funds for its activities.

The ministry however, has since said that it remains open to sharing information with the public and media, in line with its commitment to open government principles.

The statement reads as follows;

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has noted with concern malicious online media reports regarding a September 2023 request to utilize the Non-Tax Revenue (NTR) collected by one of our line agencies.

This is to clarify that the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development early this year granted approval for use of the funds to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in execution of its activities. Therefore, the claims that the ministry was stopped from using the said resources are untrue.

The Ministry of ICT is committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficient resources management. We uphold these standards to ensure that all expenditures are managed prudently.

We implore our media stakeholders to refrain from defamatory attacks of any form on our officials and encourage constructive dialogue.

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance remains open to sharing information with the public and media, in line with our commitment to open government principles.

