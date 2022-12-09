MISGUIDED…TIME WASTING! Inside M7 aide’s doomed plan to knife NRM ONC Coordinators who delivered 2021 victory

A decision by a new boss in the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) at Kyambogo to demand a three year accountability report within two weeks from coordinators who served under Milly Babalanda(now minister for presidency) tenure to deliver 2021 victory, has been interpreted as a veiled move to fire them.

According to ONC head also Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs Namyalo Hadijah Uzeiye, those who will fail will be considered as non-existent.

She says the directive goes to all regional coordinators from all the 18 Subregions, District Chairpersons from all the 146 districts down to village or cell level.

“I hereby direct all former and outgoing coordinators to prepare a three year detailed activity report and submit to ONC at Kyambogo within two weeks from today December 8. I want them no later than December 23 at 5pm without fail,” she directed.

In a press conference at ONC Kyambogo, Namyalo explained that the much-needed reports should not forget to answer questions like ‘what have you (coordinator) been doing? What are the challenges? Where is the weakness? among others.

MISGUIDED…TIME WASTING?

However, political observers see this as a move to get rid of the Babalanda group yet it was key in NRM’s 2021 polls victory.

“She is just waiting her time and misguided a bit. These are people she needs to build on to plan for 2026. They are time tested and experienced. But here she is, sort of threatening them. Which kind of report does she want? Doesn’t she see that NRM won? Is it a secret?” opined one of the observers we talked to.

WHO ARE THESE COORDINATORS

Immediately after 2016 polls, having rightly concluded that you can have numbers but still lose an election when you are not organized, President Yoweri Museveni, through the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), NRM-Kyambogo, then headed by Babalanda, unleashed a deadly squad to ensure victory for NRM party.

These Coordinators were special mobilisers under the Office of the National Chairman of NRM who is President Yoweri Museveni. They were appointed as political mobilisers working on a voluntary basis. They were positioned at regional (zonal), sub-regional, district, sub-county, parish and village level. They were skilled and trained to promote the National Chairman’s ideology.

They would act as a bridge between Government and wanainchi. Their task was spread the NRM success gospel or deliver direct messages from the National Chairman to the grassroots. They also had a duty to feed the National Chairman with intelligence and feedback they gathered from the grassroots. It was a two-way operation of information sharing.

Under Chapter 4 of the NRM Constitution, the National Chairman is the chief implementer, supervisor and spokesperson of the party. To perform that duty, he needs a team to work with and that is what the coordinators constitute.Weeks to the election, another group of mobilisers was unleashed under ONC also.

This was christened ‘NRM Presidential Vote Protection Unit’ and had two key assignments: To mobilise support for Museveni at all levels and to ensure NRM votes were secured on the polling day by making it difficult for enemies of democracy to rig. The rest is history. Observers now wonder why Namyalo is hell-bent on kicking out such strategic mobilisers. (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com)

About Post Author