Miss Tourism Uganda Unveils Busoga Queens Representatives

August 23, 2022 Red pepper
By Our Reporter
Busoga Crown for Miss Tourism Uganda 2022 queens that will battle it out the other different queens from different parts of the country.
Words can’t describe how proud we are to have the opportunity to show the rich cultural heritage and untouched natural beauty of Busoga on an international platform through our very own tourism ambassador.
This has been a historical week for Busoga as the speaker of parliament Anita Among Office urged the Citizens to Busoga to promote tourism.
We believe that the queens  have the capacity to positively impact the image of the region and improve the livelihoods of our people through tourism.
We congratulate Miss Tourism Uganda runners up. And we are looking forward to see Busoga and Uganda shine during the grand finale on 23rd September at Kampala Serena Hotel and Tickets are in sale at Kampala serena and easy ticket / quicket.
Queen  Ishany Siriman  Mwonda
1st RunnerUp  Shakira Kadhanah.
2nd RunnerUp. Namwende Joan Florence
Next Miss tourism Uganda will be heading to Fortportal.
