MITOOMA BOSS-ELECT BREATHES FIRE! Karitundu blasts district leaders after anti-graft arrests: “Corruption has eaten our home!”

Political fireworks have erupted from the hills of Mitooma after the district’s incoming boss launched a blistering attack on the current leadership following the dramatic arrest of several top officials over corruption allegations.

The outspoken Mitooma LC5 Chairperson-elect, Alex Okanga Karitundu, did not mince words as he accused the district’s current political leadership of failing to stop a growing corruption scandal now embarrassing the area.

Karitundu’s outburst comes just days after operatives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit swooped into Mitooma and arrested several senior officials, including the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), District Health Officer (DHO) and members of the District Service Commission.

The arrests sent shockwaves across the district, which is home to senior national leaders including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire.

Speaking to journalists at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds during the “Yoga Yoga Jajja” celebration in Kampala on Friday, Karitundu described the corruption scandal as a humiliation for the district.

“This doesn’t give us a good image as Mitooma District,” he said.

Karitundu blamed what he called egoism and entitlement among leaders, saying such attitudes have allowed corruption to flourish unchecked.

Karitundu also turned his guns on the outgoing-current district chairperson, Karyaija Johnson Benon, accusing him of remaining silent while the district sinks into scandal.

“The silence of the district chairperson speaks volumes,” Karitundu said.

“How can workers like the CAO or DHO operate like this without political leadership giving direction?”

He argued that as the political head of the district, the chairperson has a duty to ensure discipline and accountability in government offices.

The incoming chairperson vowed to launch a major clean-up of the district administration once he officially takes office.

“It will sweep out that rubbish once I’m sworn in as the political head of Mitooma District,” Karitundu declared.

He promised that under his leadership, public officials will be forced to serve citizens without extorting money from them.

Karitundu also used the occasion to welcome President Yoweri Museveni’s “Yoga Yoga Jajja” campaign message against corruption.

He said the President’s stance on zero tolerance for corruption reflects exactly what needs to happen in Mitooma.

Karitundu thanked mobilisers including Amina Mukarazi for organizing the colourful celebration and rallying support for the ruling party.

With arrests already made and political tempers rising, all eyes are now on Mitooma as residents wait to see whether the incoming leadership will deliver on promises to clean up corruption and restore the district’s reputation.

For now, however, the message from the boss-elect is loud and clear:

“The corruption era in Mitooma must end.”

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