MOMENT OF TRUTH! Panic as Arua Khadi vows to expose Homos & lesbo muslims

Advertisements

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

There is growing panic in the Islamic circles following the decision taken by Arua Muslim District Khadi, Sheik Shaban Abu Jafar to expose any Muslim found guilty of practicing acts of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT).

According to Jafar, the practice of LGBT is not in line with Quran teaching and as a result, they won’t tolerate any Muslim found practicing or promoting same-sex affairs in the Mosque.

“What is happening right now is that people have changed the laws of nature. In the Quran, we know the purpose of creation is for reproduction. That God created man and woman, and when you read all the verses in the Quran, we see that we have been created man and woman, and that a man can marry a woman to reproduce. That is the law of nature that we follow,” Jafar said during a press conference at Muktar Mosque in Arua city on Thursday.

“If it is true that we have confirmed a Muslim is practicing any form of LGBT, we shall shame him or her here in the Mosque, we shall stand against him or her, then surrender such a person to the authorities. We don’t take the laws in our hands but what is within our jurisdiction is to expose him or her. That one we are not going to hesitate! I will take the lead, we shall expose him or her that so and so, people be careful with him, don’t allow your boys stay next to him, or this girl is dangerous, so don’t allow your children stay with her if it has been confirmed that such a person is practicing any form of LGBT,” Jafar warned.

Jafar observed that in Islam, they have very stringent laws on homosexuality which they can’t fully implement because there is a mother law which takes precedence.

“I don’t know whether exposing homosexuality is legal or illegal, but we are going to expose them. Exposing them; one of the issues is talking to members that please we have all the evidence that so and so is not a good person in our community. If she is your daughter, tell her to leave it. We shall say we called him to the mosque and talked to him but he is still moving around, tell your children to be careful with him. Let Arua smell bad for him, maybe he will look for another place to go to,” Jafar stressed.

The Khadi said the Muslims of Arua have already made their resort that they will not at one moment support LGBT.

“No amount of money to appease those who talk in the language of rights and freedom. If these rights and freedom contradict the rights of God, then they are useless. There is no freedom which is better than the freedom given by the Almighty that we are not going to negotiate about. So, this morning, we are saying that before we demonstrate on streets, we are against all sorts of this immorality which is trying to eat our society, killing our culture and trying to take us back to those who were punished by the Almighty,” Jafar remarked.

Jafar said they are going to honor the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Mufti’s call to join other Muslims across the country in a peaceful demonstration against LGBT.

During the press briefing, Marriam Muhammad, the Arua Muslim District Secretary for Women and Children affairs pledged to support the Khadi in the fight against LGBT.

“We are going to follow what the district Khadi of Arua has said and we shall also follow President Museveni who has refused homosexuality in Uganda,” Marriam said.

Ismail Idi Lutale, the Secretary for Youth Arua Muslim District noted that the Islam faith is clear on the issue of homosexuality and LGBT.

“Islam is a religion that strictly condemns homosexuality and it is very clear as stipulated in Quran and Prophetic traditions. As youths, we shall struggle all out to see that homosexuality is not in Arua. Most of our schools have, however, become victims but as youths, we shall be going to these schools to talk to learners and teachers about the dangers of homosexuality,” Lutale promised.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author