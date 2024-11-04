Monkeypox cases registered in Mbarara City

Dr. Alfred Mugarura adressing the Councilors about outbreak of Mpox in Mbarara City

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Mbarara City authorities have sounded the alarm after registering 10 suspected cases of Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox.

Dr. Alfred Mugarura, Head of Health in Mbarara North Division, confirmed the cases and urged the public to be vigilant. The first two cases were identified in Nyarubanga and successfully treated at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. Additional suspected cases have been reported in Katete and Nyakayojo.

To prevent the spread of Mpox, Dr. Mugarura emphasized the importance of strong community sensitization and precautions. Mpox is primarily spread through direct contact with someone who has the rash, especially when it’s broken and discharging. He advised avoiding close contact and congregations.

Dr. Mugarura stressed the need for early reporting of suspected cases to prevent the spread of Mpox. He also warned against stigmatizing the disease, which can lead to hiding and ineffective alternative interventions.

Common Symptoms of Mpox:

– Rash

– Fever

– Headache

– Muscle aches

– Back pain

– Low energy

– Swollen lymph nodes

In later stages, swellings may appear around the body, particularly in the lymph nodes and armpits ¹.

Prevention Tips:

– Contact healthcare providers for advice

– Stay at home and in a well-ventilated room

– Wash hands frequently

– Wear a mask and cover lesions

– Avoid touching shared items

– Disinfect shared spaces

