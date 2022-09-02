More Language Options for 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Thomas Odongo

The Chief Executive of Supersport Marc Jury says that as they seek to localize the content for consumers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they will be including more language options than they did before.

This development was revealed on Thursday during the MultiChoice Uganda Media Showcase held at Net Studios in Kitintale, Kampala.

"We have acquired Pay Television exclusive rights to air the World Cup on both DStv and Gotv in Sub-Saharan Africa and that's something for us to cheer about," Jury said.

On the issue of local dialects options for different viewers, Jury says that; "Swahili in Kenya and Tanzania, Igbo and Fulani in Nigeria, Twii in Ghana, Oromo in Ethiopia, just to name but a few," are some of the language options that will be available during the 64 games of the global showpiece.

"Supersport will broadcast all the 64 matches live. We'll also be having magazine shows and panel discussions through the tournament," Jury noted adding that the 2022/23 football season is the greatest ever and it's only right that they go all out.

Meanwhile, at the Media Showcase, MultiChoice Uganda shared insights on the great content aspects in regards to the World Cup, the return of the football season, local content and so much more.

“MultiChoice Uganda prides itself in being the biggest sports arena in Africa. With a collection of over 200 sporting events annually happening on the yearly calendar," Lois Aber Kwikiriza who's the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said.

“We are proud to also announce that starting today (yesterday), till 4th September, subscribers will have access to the weekend sports galore. Kicking off with the Man U Vs Leicester (Thursday), Everton vs Liverpool, Chelsea Vs West Ham, Totenham Vs Fulham and more," she added.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Uganda's Public Relations Manager, Joan Semanda highlighted the importance of their programmes like the MultiChoice Talent Factory, an initiative created to equip the next generation of television and film creators across Africa with the acumen to not only produce high-quality content but also with the business.

Outside sport, MultiChoice Africa will continue with its focus & commitment to enriching lives through the development of local content in nearly 50 countries through collaborations and strategic partnerships.

In Uganda, MultiChoice has continuously partnered with local production houses like Fun Factory, Nabwiso Films, Ava Productions, Dilman Films, VCL Productions, Kansiiime Productions to provide rich and diverse content to enhance discerning Ugandan consumers’ viewing experience.