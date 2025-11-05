MOTHER NATURE REVENGES! NMS Multi-Billion Drug Warehouse Drowns in Wetland —Expose NEMA’s deep slumber & Kamabare’s “clay story.”

Kajjansi: The mighty National Medical Stores (NMS) pharmaceutical warehouse — once paraded as a modern medical marvel — is now half-submerged in filthy floodwaters, as Mother Nature reclaims her land!

The Shs70 billion mega structure, with space for 30,000 pallets of drugs, has turned into a floating depot after heavy rains pounded the Kajjansi area, exposing what many had long whispered — it was built in a swamp!

The site, sitting on over 10 acres (plus another 13 acres for “future disaster”) has been swallowed by water and thick mud. Workers now wade through puddles while mosquitoes hum the national anthem of negligence.

Locals are furious. “We warned them! You can’t fight a swamp and win,” one angry resident spat, pointing at the flooded compound. Others are wondering whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was ever done — or if NEMA was in deep slumberland during the construction frenzy.

Now tongues are wagging: Who approved the permits? Who pocketed what? And who will explain to taxpayers why their billion-shilling warehouse is sinking like Titanic 2.0?

Ironically, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni himself saw it coming. During the official commissioning on November 3, 2022, the President openly mocked the project’s location.

“I congratulate you, but you constructed in a wetland,” Museveni said bluntly. “When I asked the General Manager Moses Kamabare, he told me it was a clay quarry for Kajjansi tile makers. But that proves it was a swamp!”

The President added, half-joking, half-serious:

“We told people to migrate out of wetlands after ten years… but I don’t know how economical it is, considering the billions you poured into filling up this place.”

Well, two years later — the swamp has spoken!

As the floods rise, critics say NEMA should be held liable for environmental sleepwalking, while others wonder if this will soon turn into Uganda’s first “underwater drug store.”

Watch this space — the swamp isn’t done yet!

