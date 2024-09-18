MP Bataringaya cautions engineers, technocrats over messing up road funds 

Amos Tayebwa

MBARARA: Kashari North County Member of Parliament Bazir Bataringaya Rwankwene who is the Mbarara District Roads committee Chairman has warned the District engineers to ensure proper accountability for road funds.

The committee has now tasked the Engineers and other technocrats to desist from swindling government funds that are meant for roads construction or maintenance.

This call was made during the committee meeting on Tuesday, Aug 17, 2024 at Mbarara District Main Hall.

The meeting was also attended by the Woman Member of Parliament Mbarara District Margret Ayebare Rwebyambu, LC5 Chairman Didas Tabaro, Mbarara District NRM Boss Herbert Kamugisha, a team of Engineers from Mbarara District, UNRA and among others.

During the meeting, the committee tasked the Engineers especially the new boss, Eng. Andrew Baguma to always reign on his juniors.

He was also tasked to directly supervise his juniors rather than enjoying ACs in office.

MP Bataringaya also cautioned the Engineers to be extra careful when it comes to the utilization of the government funds, especially the money which the members of parliament lobbied from the government—sh1bn that was allocated to each district in Uganda as additional funds per Financial Year meant for road maintenance.

“During our discussion in the roads committee meeting today, we noted that in Rwampara, money has been put fairly in good use. When you go to Sheema District there is fairly good work even I am told some people have been arrested for shoddy work. Therefore, here in Mbarara we have not gone into arrests, however, it is a call that our Engineers must go and benchmark others because getting quality roads is not for bargain, we must get good roads,”Bataringaya cautioned.

This money is for making sure that those who are investing PDM money wherever they are investing it, once they are harvesting their produce fall on good roads as they go to the market and that is how we shall chase poverty away. Anybody who is interrupting the good road network is an enemy of fighting poverty.”

About Post Author