MP Kabasharira calls for early medical tests as surgical camp kicks off in Ankore

NTUNGAMO: The Rushenyi County Member of Parliament, Naome Kabasharira has appealed citizens of Rushenyi County and the entire Ntungamo District to regularly go for early medical tests before facing a situation of complicated diseases that may result in surgeries.

MP Kabasharira made this call while launching the surgical camp for Rushenyi County at Rubare HC4 on 22nd August, 2024 where about 5 surgeons and other health experts have been received to start working on the patients who need to be operated on.

These are among the 200 surgeons that have been deployed in Ankore sub-region under their umbrella The Surgeons of Uganda who come on the ground with a purpose of giving back to the community. This happens annually in different regions across Uganda and they aim at rendering free services as far as surgery cases are concerned.

MP Kabasharira revealed that this initiative was geared by the ministry of health in collaboration with the area members Parliament from Ankore sub-region, to ensure that the association of surgeons can move the small health facilities in the region so that the communities can benefit from their services freely. She said that it’s a rare opportunity to have surgeons in local health centers offering free services.

She added that many people are silently dying of disease due to lack of resources to access the medication, especially those that may have complications that require surgeries which are expensive.

She therefore asked those people in the communities from Rushenyi to come for medical checkup for those diseases which are complicated and may end up in surgical operations. She beseeched the citizens to always do early medical checkups as one way of prevention.

The mega surgical camp started on 21st August, 2024 and it will last for 7 days. It is running in different districts of Ankore that include Ntungamo, Mbarara, Mbarara City, Bushenyi, Sheema, Ibanda, Kiruhura, Mitooma, Isingiro, Buhweju and Sheema.

As the Area Member of Rushenyi, Kabasharira is committed to providing accommodation and feeding of all the surgeons and other medical personnel who are supporting during the period of this surgical camp in Rushenyi County.

Dr. Joseph Opedoi, who is the senior consultant of surgery and neurologist based in Soroti but under Association of Surgeons of Uganda, as head of a group of Surgeons camped at Rubare HC4 revealed that there are various services that will be carried out during this period of surgical camp. Among the services include screening and surgeries that will be done every day from Monday up to Thursday from 9:00am-5:00pm. They intend to handle between 15 and 20 patients daily.

“We have really come to help human beings, we are all human beings. We have been crowded as surgeons wherever we are, but we discovered that there are places in this country which are deserving, people have never seen a surgeon, our business is to cut people and put their tissues back so that they can live longer. We shall not talk politics, or deceive people, we are here for a serious business,” said Dr. Opedoi

Among the surgeries that will be done include goiters, prostate, children with hernia, swellings, women with fibroids among others.

