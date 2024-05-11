MP Kabasharira warns against Census sabotage

Amos Tayebwa

There is progress in the process of counting Ugandans and their households despite some challenges encountered in some areas during the Census exercise commencement on Friday. The Rushenyi County Member of Parliament, Naome Kabasharira (Maama Rushenyi) has therefore appealed to the public, especially the people of Rushenyi to be cooperative and adhere to the terms and conditions of this exercise.

Uganda’s 2024 National Population and Housing Census kicked off one day ago with a night census. In some areas there were cases of delay caused by technical challenges. It is also said that in some areas, there was public misconception about the National Population and Housing Census, something that interrupted interviews and the duty of enumerators. Some enumerators are also facing logging on challenges because the technology is new.

However, the Rushenyi MP Kabasharira says that people should have hopes and patience that in the ten days of this exercise everything will be sorted despite the challenges that were faced at the beginning of the census exercise.

MP Kabasharira has urged the public to be mindful that the National Population and Housing Census entails Government planning for its people that results in public service delivery.

Kabasharira further appealed to every citizen in Rushenyi and the entire country to be extra willing to be counted and cooperate with the people conducting this exercise. She said that everybody must desist any ways of interrupting this programme. She also urged the citizens to declare their properties and assets so that this can help the government to identify the best areas to deliver the services.

“Some of our people have the mindset that when they are counted with the declaration of their properties, the government will tax them, no, counting your assets and properties helps the government to identify what project should be brought in that particular area that can benefit the whole community. When you are counted, it will be easy for the government to know the number of people living in a certain community and the kind of services that can be provided to them. This programme helps the government on how much it should plan for its people. If we don’t offer to be counted, trust me we shall not be able to get enough services like Health, infrastructure, education sector will not be efficiently served, among others,” said MP Kabasharira.

