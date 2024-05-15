Mp Mawanda’s rival Mugura shines as D/Speaker Tayebwa storms Igara East

In yellow is Bushenyi's Abiriga Mzee Karukiiko, D/Speaker Tayebwa, Mrs Hope Mugura and Dan Mugura outside St.Stephen's COU, Kabuba,Kyeizooba Bushenyi District on May 12, 2024

On Sunday, 12th May, a key function of political significance took place in Bushenyi district and in particular Igara East which is represented by Micheal Mawanda in the Parliament of Uganda.

We are talking about a thanksgiving ceremony of Mzee George Tibemanya who was celebrating his 100 birthday having been born on 12 May, 1924.

Key among his children is businessman Phenny Mwesigwa who alongside siblings own and run Petro City fuel stations.

Phenny and business partner Jane Kobusingye also own Nsambya based Mestil Hotel, one of Kampala’s top notch hotels.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni presided over the celebrations.

The Deputy Speaker of Uganda Parliament, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa was the Chief Guest.

Tayebwa was in company of Bushenyi District Woman Mp Annet Katusiime Mugisha, Gomba District’s Slyvia Nayebare and Mwiine Mpaka, MP for Mbarara City South and among other key figures in government and business community.

At the end of the event, over shs100million was collected to complete the house of the Priest at Kabuba Parish.

MP MAWANDA’S RIVAL DAN MUGURA SHINES

This was a politically significant event given that the country is gearing up for 2026 elections with incumbents under pressure from rivals and newcomers.

The area Mp Micheal Mawanda did not attend the function.

The absence of Mawanda who neither contributed anything nor sent an apology was interpreted as a major political rivalry escalation between the latter and rival, Dan Mugura.

Mugura, who is the Head of Laity at St. Stephen’s C.O.U, was a key figure in the whole organization. Mzee Tibemanya also happens to be Mugura’s maternal uncle.

It should be recalled that earlier last year Mawanda’s efforts to host the same Deputy Speaker as a Chief Guest at Mungonya Secondary School did not materialize.

Local political observers are of the view that Sunday’s event revealed the extent of how the political rivalry between Mawanda and Mugura is gaining clout with each camp trying to define lines of political loyalty.

Mugura is a son to Mzee Karukiiko the NRM Chairperson for Kyeizooba Sub County who is a known loyal cadre of NRM.

At the event, Mzee Tibemanya’s children described him as a very active, determined, diligent, industrious, and intentional great man.

WAD’s Bishop Twinomujuni’s preachings were about love for parents and neighbors.

“I feel sorry for children who do not have great love for their parents. I actually pray for such people. Let’s love one another,” he counseled.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker hailed Mzee Tibemanya for raising industrious children who have greatly contributed to the development of the country.

“The contribution of Phenny and his siblings in the field of business, especially through his franchise of Petro City, and other sectors of our economy, is tremendous, and all thanks go to Mzee Tibemanya for educating and nurturing them well. I appreciate the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, for presiding over this colorful function and for the prayers and blessings to Mzee Tibemanya and his family,” Tayebwa stressed.

