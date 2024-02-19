MP Ndamira rallies locals to embrace Technical Education for their children

By Evans Najuna

KABALE – Locals in the southwestern district of Kabale have be told to work hard, earn income and embrace Technical Education for their children. This call was made by the Kabale District Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Catherine Atwakire Ndamira.

Hon. Ndamira, made the call on Sunday at Mayabuure church grounds during the send off of one hier voters Godfrey Turyahikayo who was a resident of Kyembeho – Kitohwa Parish in Kaharo Sub County, Kabale District. After comforting the believed family the legislator use the same chance to urged parents to treat children equally, get concerned on every child, but also always follow them especially when they plan to live independently (away from their parents). Adding that the youths need to respect and listen to their parents who should inturn advise them to join ngozi groups that will help them after incase of their death.

She further called upon the locals especially the youths to shun alcohol and narcotics and embrace income generating projects like agriculture and animal rearing hence involving themselves in economic development of the country. Ndamira implored them to have something at home that will generate income to their family. She noted that for any family to realise income, there must be a cooperation from both the husband and wife. Adding that this will ultimately bring development when they are together in their homes.

The legislator retariated her call to residents to avoid politics of religious sectarianism and abusing each other, urging them to support their candidates peacefully as elections come closer.

Relatedly, the same legislator had earlier urged Christians to shun sectarianism but instead focus on diligent work while embracing government programs to enhance household income. Her message was conveyed today by her political assistant, Alex Akampurira, during the thanksgiving Mass for Arineitwe Emmy of Hamuhambo ward in Ryakarimira Town Council, Rwanyana Catholic Parish Church and was presided over by Reverend Father Deusdent Musinguzi. .

Ndamira, noted that there are some individuals vying for political positions in Kabale District and are fostering divisions based on political, religious, and ethnic affiliations, which undermines development in the region. Urging locals to desist from such practices.

