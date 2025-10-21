MP NOMINATIONS! Huge security blanket thrown over K’la 

Kampala, Uganda – The Kampala Metropolitan Police have announced heightened security measures to ensure peace and order during the nomination of Members of Parliament, which is set to take place this week.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango, Police, together with sister security agencies, have rolled out a comprehensive plan to guarantee a smooth and secure nomination exercise. He said the joint security forces will be deployed at all nomination centers to maintain law and order, control crowds, and prevent any potential disruptions.

“We shall have a joint deployment of Police and intelligence officers at nomination centers to ensure a peaceful process,” Onyango said. “Our officers will manage crowds and ensure there is a safe distance between aspirants, their supporters, and other stakeholders.”

Advertisements

Onyango added that intelligence units are actively gathering information on possible threats and will take proactive measures to prevent any security incidents. He further urged candidates and their campaign teams to cooperate closely with security agencies. “If any candidate plans to hold a rally after nomination, they must inform the Police in advance, indicating the venue and time,” he advised.

Traffic Guidelines for Ntinda Nomination Center

Police have also issued a traffic management plan for the nomination exercise at the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda.

Candidates will access the venue through the Kyambogo traffic lights, using the Ntinda–Kyambogo junction.

A cutoff point will be established immediately after the traffic lights.

Parking will be provided at the International School near Canon Road.

After nomination, candidates will be escorted by Police through Naalya to the Naalya Roundabout on the Northern Bypass.

Candidates will not be allowed to access the city center after their nomination.

Each candidate is permitted to have two vehicles and six supporters; additional supporters will not be allowed at the venue.

SSP Onyango emphasized that these measures aim to ensure a peaceful and orderly process in line with Electoral Commission guidelines and national security laws.

“Our goal is to guarantee safety for everyone involved. We call for cooperation from candidates, supporters, and the general public,” he said.

The nominations mark the start of a crucial stage in Uganda’s electoral process, with security forces assuring the public of maximum vigilance throughout the exercise.

About Post Author