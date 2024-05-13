MP Tusiime commits to support sports, govt programs

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The Rwampara East Member of Parliament, Julius Tusiime Karuhanga has reassured and pledged support towards promotion of sports activities among the Youths, as he intensifies on lobby and follow-up of Government programs.

The Legislator reminds the Locals especially the Youths, that during his campaigns towards the last election for Member of Parliament seat, he promised to give full support in promoting sports activities in Rwampara and Rwampara District entirely, something that he has embarked on.

Based on his promises, MP Tusiime has pledged that before his term ends in 2026, he will have provided Metallic goal posts and their nets to each Parish in Rwampara East. He had promised for sports wear (Uniform) and some of these have already been delivered to some Parishes in the constituency. Furthermore, each secondary school in Rwampara East Constituency has received sports Uniform from the area Member of Parliament, he has assured that those who have not received will be served as soon as possible.

MP Julius Karuhanga addressed the masses at Ngugo Primary School in Ngugo one, Ngugo Parish, Bugamba Sub-county in Rwampara District where he officiated the Hon. Tusiime- Ngugo cup tournament. About six teams participated in this tournament and Ngugo Cell 1 won the trophy after beating Bituntu cell.

In his communication, MP Tusiime made assurance to the communities that have no access to the electricity, that as leaders are working tirelessly in ensuring electricity power lines reach those areas. He further informed the locals entirely of Rwampara District that on 15th May 2024 they are receiving the road equipment from the Central Government, something that will sort out the issue of poor road network in the district and the constituencies.

Tusiime has also urged the residents to always apply for government programs like PDM and Emyoga so that the whole community can benefit.

“If you don’t apply for such monies, the government will never know that you are there. I want to appreciate those who are in Emyoga and PDM and implore you to use the money carefully to improve your income status in your homes. I am going to team up with the RDC and follow-up the money of Emyoga and PDM and how it’s working out there. I have received some complaints when I was in Kitojo that some people are misusing the money which was received from the Government. The President wants such government money to serve its purpose in a way of eradicating poverty from our communities, so be careful with that money,” said MP Tusiime.

