MPs Loud Roko on Quality Works at Tourism School

Parliament of Uganda has applauded Roko Construction Ltd for executing a wonderful job at the Jinja City based Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI).

UHTTI is the biggest hotel and tourism training institute in Uganda and has been undergoing reconstruction for a couple of years.The establishment offers diploma and certificate courses in hotel management, tourism management, pastry and bakery, and other related fields.

The facility now bears a completely new face with modern facilities of international standards.While on a fact-find visit to the school this week, the MPs on the Parliamentary Committee of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities assured the top management at UHTTI of Parliament’s support towards appropriating more funds to enable the facility achieves its vision and mission.

The lawmakers gave the assurance during their day-long inspection of UHTTI and the Source of the Nile Modern Pier currently undergoing reconstruction.

The MP Kaberamaido County, Alfred Edakasi Elalu-Olale who led the team that comprised of lawmakers and officials from the tourism and finance ministries said ‘We are convinced that UHTTI is on the right track.’

“What we have seen on ground is quality work done at both the hotel and the institute; we are fully convinced and satisfied that there is value for money. Roko is doing wonderful work,” he said.

Other members included David Isabirye Aga (Jinja North), Betty Engola (Apac), Boniface Henry Okot (Northern Youth) and Herbert Tom Kinobere(Kibuku County).

They all heaped praises on Roko Construction for the quality work and high level of professionalism in executing the project that will turn around tourism fortunes in the country especially Jinja city.

Roko is on the final touches ahead of the commissioning that is scheduled later this year.According to management, the Institute has been undergoing renovations, with the hotel component already at completion level and now in the 12- month defects liability period.

The project is funded by the World Bank through the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP).The Project Coordinator attached to CEDP John Mary Kyewalabye who also attended the meeting was equally happy at the quality of works executed by Roko Construction Ltd.

The hotel cost UGX 24bn while UGX 19bn was spent on the institute.Upon completion, the new infrastructure is expected to increase student enrollment from the current 1,000 to at least 2000.The Roko Project Manager Blass welcomed the commendation from parliament.

He said the move gives them motivation to continue serving Uganda diligently guided by their slogan “The Standard of Construction Excellence” in Africa, striving to deliver cost-effective construction works.However, according to Mps , the most critical concern is the issue of a Girls Hostel whose construction is yet to commence.

The MPs promised to push for more funds to be included in the budget towards the construction of the hostel.According to the UHTTI Principal Richard Kawere, the Girls Hostel is expected to cost UGX 4bn.

The four storied building will accommodate 676 female students. However, the hostel is not part of the scope of work that Roko is currently executing.

The committee’s visit was to inspect the progress of the hotel and institute’s new infrastructures ahead of the planned official commissioning by President Yoweri Museveni later this year.

UHTTI, also known as Crested Hotel, is a government-owned tertiary institution established in 2015 by an Act of Parliament, and aims to provide knowledge and skills in hospitality and tourism management.

ABOUT ROKO

Roko is a celebrated civil engineering company in Uganda, founded way back in 1969 by Max Rohrer and Rainer Koehler with its headquarters situated in Kawempe Division in Kampala.

The company known for its quality works is active in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda Congo and South Sudan which makes it a significant player in East African construction industry.

Some notable projects it has undertaken include Basilica of the Uganda Martyrs Namugongo, where Roko was the lead contractor for the iconic project which began in 1967 and concluded in 1975.

They also carried out its renovations in 2015.Roko also constructed the magnificent Mapeera House which is home to Centenary Bank. It also built the headquarters of development Finance Company of Uganda (DFCU) bank, Village Mall Bugolobi, Acacia Mall in Kololo among others.

Currently, the company is executing various projects that include construction of Uganda Parliament, Ministry of Finance, planning &economic development, National Planning House among others.

